Tyson Fury profanity-laden rant says a lot about his current mindset

📸 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury gave a scathing review of his heavyweight rivals in a recent interview. As he prepares for his latest fight in Las Vegas, the ‘Gypsy King’ has plenty of options for next year, including a rematch with Deontay Wilder.

This is provided both of them come through their upcoming bouts.

The Englishman was in no mood to compliment any of his future opponents despite previous kind words towards Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian, who became the first cruiserweight to hold of four recognized world titles and makes his heavyweight debut in October, was previously named by Fury as one of the biggest threats to his throne.

However, as well as dismissing the ‘Bronze Bomber’, Fury revealed he has no problem with polishing off Usyk.

“I don’t really care what Wilder [said]. I’m not interested in what Wilder says or any of these boxing bums say,” Fury told CBS Sports. “I really ain’t that interested. It’s sticks and stones.

“They can f—— me, they can hate me or they can want to date me. But at the end of the day, they all want to be me.”

“I don’t think much about [Usyk], to be honest. He never enters the brain waves. Never. He’s not someone I’d rather think about, to be honest,” he added.

“I could probably beat Usyk with one arm tied behind my back. I’ll let you pick which one you want me to fight with, left or right. Either way it would be goodnight.

“I don’t know what to talk about, to be fair. The fight scene, I’m quite sick of, actually. I’m quite sick of boxing.

“Andy Ruiz, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Alexander Usyk, etc. F— me, the list goes on and on and on. And there’s going to be another ten coming out of the woodwork anytime soon.

“There is so many but what does it really matter? They are all motherf—ers anyway and they are all going to get f—ed up.”







MINDSET

Fury’s words say a lot about where he currently is mentally and could be imperative to his focus.

In the past, Fury has been caught up in the media coverage. This time around, it seems he’s firmly taking it one fight at a time.

Watch Tyson Fury face Otto Wallin this Saturday night on ESPN+.