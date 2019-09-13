Tyson Fury willing to give Derek Chisora title shot if he wins WBC strap

World Boxing News

Lineal champ Tyson Fury has signalled his intention to face Derek Chisora again in the future if the fights he wants fail to materialize.

Fury is back and better than ever. After nearly three years in the wilderness, the undefeated heavyweight is now preparing for his second stint in Las Vegas having previously crushed Tom Schwarz.

The ‘Gypsy King’ produced a thrilling performance to wow the American audience on his first fight under Bob Arum’s Top Rank.

With a rematch between himself and Wilder scheduled for February 2020, Fury has mapped out his next four fights.

If his wishlist fails to materialize, Fury is willing to give old rival ‘Del Boy’, not known as ‘WAR’, at trilogy fight for the title.

Fury has defeated Chisora twice, the second time convincingly, which may bring an air of sentiment into any decision.

“I’ll fight Wallin, Wilder, Wilder and the winner of Ruiz-Joshua, if they’re available,” said Fury to BT Sport.

“If not, I’ll give Del Boy [Dereck Chisora] another shot. He [Deontay] can’t fight anybody else, because his name is on a contract with mine.”

Chisora was been in fine form of late, but due to the belts being tied up, is unlikely to get a shot anytime soon.

On facing Wallin, Fury added: “Otto is just by type. He’s tall, he’s blond, he’s got blue eyes, and he’s damn sexy. Just my type.

“He could give me a good twelve rounds and beat me. What would I do? I’d swing for the hills and hope to land one.”

The 31-year-old is a huge favorite going into his September 13 showdown against the Swedish southpaw.







LUCKY

Speaking about his talent inside the ring, Fury doesn’t believe any of his opponents stand a chance of beating him. That’s unless they can land that one “lucky punch”.

Even then Fury isn’t sure that can beat him having miraculously got up from a devastating two-punch combo by Wilder.

“I’m a superior boxer. I’m much bigger than anybody in the division. I’ve got a much longer reach. I’ve got a much better IQ, and I can fight inside or outside, box or whatever.

“There’s not much they can do, but hope to land a lucky punch. They’ve got to get one on me, and hope they knock me down. I’ve been knocked down before. That’s all you can do,” concluded Fury.