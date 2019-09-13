Sid Bowater all set for second outing of 2019 in Wolverhampton

RINGSIDE

Sid Bowater is looking to “push on” as he looks to ramp up his return with a first pro outing in his home city.

Bowater ended a two-year exile from the ring in July and now undertakes his second fight assignment of 2019.

He features on BCB Promotions’ show at the Hangar Events Centre, in Wolverhampton, on Friday October 18. The show has been titled ‘We Are Wolves.’

The 29-year-old welterweight, from Wednesfield, last scored a 40-36 points whitewash over ‘Fonz’ Alexander Anderson to resume his pro career.

His previous action came back in April 2017 with a shock defeat against the unheralded Nathan Hardy, after four rounds, in a 39-38 decision Bowater felt was unfair and unjust.

He’d previously got to 3-0 and shown promise in those three outings, outpointing Ali Wyatt on his 2015 debut.

A first knockout followed when he flattened Dwayne Sheldon with a right hand over the top and a second points whitewash, this time over Kevin McCauley, also came in 2016.

He was managed by Kellie Maloney, before his spell under the sidelines, but has returned to the BCB stable with Errol Johnson, Paul Mann, Matt Sturgess and Ben Wilkes coaching him.

Bowater has seen the benefits in his development and his determined to make his sixth pro bout one of the best.

He said: “I’ve always wanted to box in Wolverhampton and this is the first time I’ve had the chance to do so, as a pro. I’m buzzing about it.

“My last fight was a bit of a confidence booster, I’d been out of the ring for so long and it was good to get the rounds in, but I could have got him out of there a couple of times.

“I thought that I put my punches together well and used my jab, I operated at a decent pace and didn’t struggle, so I was reasonably pleased.

“I’ll be sharper with my next performance, my combinations and reactions will be better now that I’ve got the rust off.

“I’ve been working hard in the gym, I’m getting my shots off regularly and moving my head a lot more, taking my time and not rushing when I’m sparring.

“I’m expecting another step up and I can’t look past that, but I want titles. I’m 29 now and I can’t hang around forever.

“I’m looking to really push on, I realise everyone has to learn their craft but I had 42 amateur fights, with 36 wins, so it’s not like I haven’t had a grounding.

“I’m determined to become a champion as a pro, that’s why I’ve come back to it and you can expect big things from me in the future.”

The main event will see Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams, a former Midlands and British bantamweight champion and British title challenger, battle for a belt again.

Williams, from Whitmore Reans, will go up against Scotsman Gary Rae for the vacant WBO European bauble over 10 rounds. He’s recorded 11 wins, with three stoppages, from 12 bouts ahead of his clash with Rae, who has nine wins (two TKOs) and one defeat.

A stacked under-card is expected to produce another seven contests, with all but one in the home corner Wolverhampton based.

Conah Walker will have the legendary Ricky Hatton in his corner, as he looks to get back to winning ways at welter after a draw last time out.

Walker and the also unbeaten Ohio Kain Iremiren played out a six-round stalemate, referee Kevin Parker scoring the bout 57-57.

‘The Wolf’ remains after six pro outings, with five wins and two stoppages previously recorded, having graduated from Merridale Boxing Club.

Antony Woolery, of Deansfield, was last a part of the Ultimate Boxxer tournament, which was staged at cruiser, in July.

‘The Bull’ climbed off the floor in the first round of the Prizefighter type event to push Mikael Lawal, who won the competition, to a majority decision defeat.

It was only the third time Woolery has been in a paid ring, bouncing back from losing on his debut to Dmitrij Kalinovskij to vanquish Remigijus Ziausys, both on points.

Lightweight Clayton Bricknell will be determined to bounce back, after he was outpointed by Tion Gibbs in six-round action last time out.

Bricknell began his pro career with points results over Jamie Quinn and Dylan Draper, before recording a technical draw with Youssef Al Hamidi after his opponent injured himself.

Kirstie Bavington previously contested the WBC International Female super lightweight title with Cherrelle Brown in July.

‘Bavvo’ gamely battled to the end of 10 rounds, but came up short on the scorecards. She’d previously registered two wins (one TKO) and a debut draw.

Southpaw Lauren Johnson will lace on the gloves for the first time in 14 months and is going up a weight to super welter.

‘The Black Widow’ returns after claiming the eight-round British Challenge strap in her previous outing, by making it a hat-trick of paid points results.

James Beech Jr, from Bloxwich, is a former Midlands super featherweight champion and never lost the title in the ring.

‘Beech’ relinquished the area strap at super feather, as part of a plan to come down to super bantam. He’s downed Jake Pollard in a featherweight affair since.

Middleweights Shaka Thompson (Birmingham) and Ashlee Eales (Nuneaton) have recently been added to the stacked card.

