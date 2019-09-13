Opponent confirmed for Carlos Arrieta on September 27 in Puerto Rico

RINGSIDE

Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta already has a rival for his first 10-round fight in the new edition of “A Puño Limpio” at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.

The undefeated Puerto Rican will face the experienced Panamanian Ricardo “El Matemático” Núñez in the main clash of the program presented by PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing that will be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.

“Carlos Arrieta will have a good test on September 27 when he faces El Matematico Núñez starring in the next A Puño Limpio that we will present in Trujillo Alto. We also add a good fight between Jean Rivera and Antonio Sánchez, which we know will be liked by the fans”, said the promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

Arrieta (10-0, 7 kos), which comes from wins by unanimous decision in eight rounds over Argentine veterans Ernesto Franzolini and Martín Díaz in the May and June editions of “A Puño Limpio”, will face another experience fighter as Núñez (29-10, 23 kos), a two-time world challenger. The fight will be at 10 rounds and 122 pounds.

Meanwhile, the co main fight of the evening will be scheduled to 8 round between former member of the Puerto Rican Amateur Team Nicklaus Flaz (6-1, 4 kos) and the experienced Luis “La Roca” Hernández (16-8, 9 kos) at154 pounds.

In a 6 rounds bout, another interesting duel will be played between Jean Rivera (5-1, 1 kos) and Antonio “Tony” Sánchez (6-7-2, 3 kos) at 147 pounds.

Four more fights will be announced soon.