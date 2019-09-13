Bookmakers begin taking bets, release odds for Nigel Benn v Sakio Bika

World Boxing News

Bookmakers have begun taking bets on a shock return for UK legend Nigel Benn against former WBC champion Sakio Bika.

Benn, a 1990’s icon, is set to make an unbelievable comeback at the age of 55. The fight is scheduled to take place in Birmingham on November 23 over ten rounds.

An opponent is yet to be formally locked in, although Bika is the frontrunner by some margin at this stage.

When outlining the contest exclusively to World Boxing News, Nigel’s boxer son Conor’s comments all pointed to the Australia-based Cameroonian.

“There’s an opponent who has signed a contract,” stated Benn to WBN. “It’s a former WBC world champion and who fought only two years ago.

“The ins and outs I’m not too sure of, or what’s in the contract word for word. What I know is it’s guaranteed. I have the date, the fight will be later in the year. It will be in the UK. That’s what I can tell you right now.

“I think it’s a light-heavyweight, at around 81kg I believe, and it’s someone rather lively.

“He’ll be the one selling this fight out, make no mistake about that. It won’t be the opponent. My dad will sell this fight.

“He’s been talking about this for ages, but it’s different talking about it to actually happening. Now I know the actual contracts have been signed, it’s mindblowing really.”

Betting companies Paddy Power and Betfair have moved quickly to entice punters to have a flutter.

Both have Sakio Bika as a 2/9 on favorite to disappoint Benn in his first bout for two decades.

‘The Dark Destroyer’ can be backed at 3/1 to secure a ‘Cinderella Man’ story for the ages.

You can get fractions of 14/1 for the pair to scrap to a draw at the Resorts World Arena in England’s second capital.

A press conference is scheduled for next week when the official foe for Benn is due to be confirmed.







