Ex-champ Lennox Lewis reveals how to be a success, achieve your goals

The last ever undisputed world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis offered another ‘Lennoxism’ recently, which should be a guide to any young sportsman.

A retired legend and a man with a firm foot in the history of boxing, Lewis graced the ring during the 1980’s and 1990’s before retiring in 2002.

Achieving more than many could even imagine, ‘The Pugilist Specialist’ had everything any top division competitor could wish for.

Lewis had the size, dominance, power and most importantly, the jab to conquer ever opponent standing in his way.

Despite having all those things in his favor, Lewis revealed the most important part of being a success in any walk of life.

“I’ve heard that focus is the key to success. In my life, I’m hard-pressed to disagree,” said Lewis. “I heard that Tiger Woods father made him golf in the rain under the most extreme conditions so that when he competed, he was ready for anything. So that on a day with great weather, he was a beast.

“It’s stories like this that remind me of the sacrifice and focus that I had to make in order to achieve the goals I set for myself.

“There will always be plenty of things to distract you from your goals, and many would-be greats never achieved the status of what they could have become because they lost focus.

“In that respect, success can be a curse to those who get distracted with its trappings. For those who want to stand out in a crowd, it’s not enough to work hard or to work smart, you must stay focused on the main thing with letting life’s distractions take you off your game.







PLAN

“No matter what you do in life, whether you’re a professional athlete or student, if you have goals, then you need a plan.

“You must do everything you can to stay focused on that plan. If you do, you can’t help but see the results,” he added.

