ESPN+ presents a full day of top quality boxing this Saturday

RINGSIDE

Sunny “Showtime” Edwards, half of one of Great Britain’s great brotherly duos, will face off against Mexican veteran Hugo Rosendo Guarneros for the vacant IBF International flyweight title Saturday afternoon from London’s historic York Hall.

The card, presented by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, will begin streaming at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on ESPN+, the leading multi-sport streaming service.

The Edwards-Guarneros card will set the stage for Saturday’s most significant fight, lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s title defense versus unbeaten challenger Otto Wallin (ESPN+, 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT).

Edwards (12-0, 4 KOs), whose older brother is WBC world flyweight champion Charlie Edwards, is dropping down in weight after winning WBO European, WBO International and IBF International honors at super flyweight. He is 2-0 thus far in 2019, defeating Hiram Gallardo and Pedro Matos in statement-making performances that streamed live on ESPN+. Guarneros (16-2-2, 8 KOs) will be making his first ring appearance outside of Mexico but is coming off perhaps his most significant win to date, an eight-round unanimous decision over Luis Gerardo Castillo (26-1 at the time).

In other action:

A pair of unbeatens look to take the next step, as Brad “The Blade” Foster (11-0-1, 4 KOs) will defend his British and Commonwealth super bantamweight titles in a 12-rounder against Lucien Reid (8-0-1, 4 KOs). A young pro who has sparred the likes of WBA super flyweight world champion Kal Yafai, Foster hopes to close out his banner year with a win against Reid, a 25-year-old London native.

Light heavyweight prospect Zak Chelli (7-0, 3 KOs), a 21-year-old London native, will fight fellow unbeaten Kody Davies (9-0, 3 KOs) in a high-stakes bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Dec Spelman (16-2, 8 KOs) will make the first defense of his English light heavyweight title against Shakan Pitters (12-0, 4 KOs) in a 10-round showdown. Pitters defeated Spelman via three-round unanimous decision last November as part of the Ultimate Boxxer II tournament. Pitters knocked down Spelman in the opening round.

Lightweight prospect Mark Chamberlain (3-0, 2 KOs) will see action in a four-rounder against Lee Connelly (7-48-4, 0 KOs).