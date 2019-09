Edwards v Guarneros: Weights, Running Order for York Hall

RINGSIDE

WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

EDWARDS vs GUARNEROS – SATURDAY, LIVE ON BT SPORT

Queensberry Promotions are proud to present Edwards vs Guarneros, live from the York Hall, on Saturday night on BT Sport.

This card is arguably the strongest card Frank Warren has had the pleasure to put on at the York Hall, and further cements Queensberry as the premier destination for exciting, homegrown British talent.

Below is the running order and weights as registered today:

Fight # 1 – 16:15 hrs

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Bantamweight Contest

CHRIS BOURKE 8st 11lb 2oz

V

JOSE HERNANDEZ 8st 12lb 6oz

Fight # 2

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Lightweight Contest

MARK CHAMBERLAIN 9st 12lb

V

LEE CONNELLY 9st 12lb 2oz

Fight # 3

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Middleweight Contest

UMAR SADIQ 12st 1lb 2oz

V

KEARON THOMAS 12st 4lb 1oz

Fight # 4

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Cruiserweight Contest

JAMES BRANCH JNR 14st 11lb 5oz

V

JIRI SVACINA

Fight # 5

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Welterweight Contest

MICKEY BURKE JNR 10st 8lb 13oz

V

PETAR ALEKSANDROV 10st 2lb 12oz

Fight # 6

8 X 3 Minute Rounds International Flyweight Contest

HARVEY HORN 8st 2lb 10oz

V

ELVIS GUILLAN

Fight # 7

8 X 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

CAOIMHIN AGYARKO 11st 6lb 7oz

V

NELSON ALTAMIRANO 11st 3lb 8oz

BT BROADCAST COMMENCES @ AT 20:00 HRS

Fight # 8

THE ENGLISH LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 175 lbs

DEC SPELMAN 12st 6lb 6oz

V

SHAKAN PITTERS 12st 5lb 12oz

Fight # 9

OFFICIAL ELIMINATOR FOR BRITISH LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 175 lbs

ZAK CHELLI 12st 6lb 1oz

V

KODY DAVIES 12st 6lb 4oz

Fight # 10

THE VACANT IBF INTERNATIONAL & WBO INTERCONTINENTAL FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 112 lbs

SUNNY EDWARDS 7st 13lb 14oz

V

HUGO ROSENDO GUARNEROS 7st 13lb 12oz

Fight # 11

THE BRITISH AND COMMONWEALTH SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 122 lbs

BRAD FOSTER 8st 9lb 2oz

V

LUCIEN REID 8st 9lb 4oz