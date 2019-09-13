Devin Haney v Zaur Abdullaev: Running order for New York

RINGSIDE

📷 Ed Mulholland

Running order for the World Boxing Council interim lightweight title clash between Devin Haney and Zaur Abdullaev live on DAZN this Saturday night.

FIRST BELL – 5.05PM

6 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

Darren Cunningham 122lbs vs Jonathan Lecona Rivas 121lbs4oz

Las Vegas, Nevada Miami, Florida

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

Magomedrasul Majidov 227lbs vs Ed Fountain 240lbs 8oz

Baku, Azerbaijan St. Peters, Missouri

Followed by

8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

Larry Fryers 143lbs vs Wesley Ferrer 141lbs 12oz

New York, New York Brooklyn, New York

From 7pm

8 x 3 mins Super Bantamweight contest

Murodjon Akmadeliav 123lbs 8oz vs Wilner Soto 122lbs 12oz

Namangan, Uzbekistan Cartagena, Colombia

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Welterweight contest

Daniyar Yeleussinov 147lbs 8oz vs Reshard Hicks 147lbs

Berezino, Kazakhstan Killeen, Texas

Followed by

4 x 3 mins Featherweight contest

Ray Ford 124lbs 8oz vs Rafael Castillo 122lbs

Camden, New Jersey The Bronx, New York

From 9pm

12 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight championship

Michael Hunter 221lbs 8oz vs Sergiy Kuzmin 258lbs 8oz

Las Vegas, Nevada Saint Petersburg, Russia

Followed by

10 x 2 mins WBO and interim WBC World Featherweight championships

Heather Hardy 125lbs 12oz vs Amanda Serrano 125lbs 12oz

Brooklyn, New York Brooklyn, New York

Followed by

12 x 3 mins Interim WBC World Lightweight championship

Devin Haney 134.10lbs vs Zaur Abdullaev 134lbs 10oz

Las Vegas, Nevada Yekaterinburg, Russia

FLOAT

4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

Christian Bermudez 133lbs 12oz vs Jonathon Conde 135lbs New York, New York Miami, Florida