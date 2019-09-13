Devin Haney v Zaur Abdullaev: Running order for New York

Running order for the World Boxing Council interim lightweight title clash between Devin Haney and Zaur Abdullaev live on DAZN this Saturday night.
FIRST BELL – 5.05PM
6 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest
Darren Cunningham 122lbs vs Jonathan Lecona Rivas 121lbs4oz
Las Vegas, Nevada Miami, Florida
Followed by
6 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
Magomedrasul Majidov 227lbs vs Ed Fountain 240lbs 8oz
Baku, Azerbaijan St. Peters, Missouri
Followed by
8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
Larry Fryers 143lbs vs Wesley Ferrer 141lbs 12oz
New York, New York Brooklyn, New York
From 7pm
8 x 3 mins Super Bantamweight contest
Murodjon Akmadeliav 123lbs 8oz vs Wilner Soto 122lbs 12oz
Namangan, Uzbekistan Cartagena, Colombia
Followed by
10 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
Daniyar Yeleussinov 147lbs 8oz vs Reshard Hicks 147lbs
Berezino, Kazakhstan Killeen, Texas
Followed by
4 x 3 mins Featherweight contest
Ray Ford 124lbs 8oz vs Rafael Castillo 122lbs
Camden, New Jersey The Bronx, New York
From 9pm
12 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight championship
Michael Hunter 221lbs 8oz vs Sergiy Kuzmin 258lbs 8oz
Las Vegas, Nevada Saint Petersburg, Russia
Followed by
10 x 2 mins WBO and interim WBC World Featherweight championships
Heather Hardy 125lbs 12oz vs Amanda Serrano 125lbs 12oz
Brooklyn, New York Brooklyn, New York
Followed by
12 x 3 mins Interim WBC World Lightweight championship
Devin Haney 134.10lbs vs Zaur Abdullaev 134lbs 10oz
Las Vegas, Nevada Yekaterinburg, Russia
FLOAT
4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
Christian Bermudez 133lbs 12oz vs Jonathon Conde 135lbs New York, New York Miami, Florida