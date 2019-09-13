Carlos Takam: Final press conference round-up for Catskills

RINGSIDE

Fighters, media and fans alike gathered for the official press-conference ahead of Star Boxing’s “Catskills Clash II” at Resorts World Catskills, in Monticello, NY, taking place Saturday night, September 14.

The card features #8 world rated heavyweight title contender, CARLOS TAKAM (36-5-1 28KO’s) against the granite chin and will of Detroit’s, CRAIG LEWIS (14-3-1 7KO’s).

CEO of Star Boxing, JOE DEGUARDIA, kicked off the presser, “We are going to be bringing another great night of action to Resorts World Catskills. We are going to be putting on a fight in the main event between two big heavyweight fighters, Carlos Takam and Craig Lewis.” DeGuardia continued, “we have a great card, with some returning faces who put on a fantastic show here at Resorts World Catskills in June, that really had an electric atmosphere.”

Special Event Manager of Resorts World Catskills, MATT GROGAN, had this to say about the excitement surrounding Saturday’s fights, “The last time we saw several of these guys fight, they put on a tremendous show, and we are expecting these to be even better. Thank you to everyone for joining us today. I want to thank Joe and Star Boxing for Saturday, and I look forward to future fights.”

Next, the fighters took to the podium to speak on their upcoming bouts.

CARLOS TAKAM

“I want to thank Joe DeGuardia and Star Boxing for the opportunity Saturday. I am ready for the fight Saturday, I came here to win, so let’s go, lets box. I hope you come Saturday to watch this heavyweight fight.”

CRAIG LEWIS

“I took this fight on short notice, and the thing is, I have to stay ready. You never know when you get the opportunity to fight a top fighter. I am here to showcase my skills. I appreciate the promotion, I appreciate everyone here, and I am ready to show you my skills Saturday night.”

“ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO

“I used to work in a factory job, and it sucked. God put me there to see how it was and to respect those people. Right now, I am blessed. I am loving this environment; I am loving this casino and I am blessed to have my team. I am ready to bring the action.”

RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA

“I enjoy the whole boxing experience, training, fighting, staying discipline. There is a glow in me that people see, and I hope we can bring it further than boxing. I hope people can admire the hard work. I am ready to display my craft on Saturday. ”

ISRAEL DUFFUS

“Thank you for the opportunity. I am very happy to be here. I hope you have a good night, a good show. See you Saturday.”

BOUBACAR SYLLA

“I want to thank Joe DeGuardia and Split-T-Management, for this opportunity. I am ready for this fight, keeping the mission the same. I feel good, I belong here and you all will get to see more of me in the near future.”



BRYANT COSTELLO

“I am blessed to be here; I am from the neighborhood. It was a funny story on how I made it here, I met Joe DeGuardia here in June, and I told him I was ready to fight and put on for my hometown fans, and now here I am.”

“CATSKILLS CLASH II” is set to go, Saturday night, LIVE from Resorts World Catskills. Tickets are available by visiting ticketmaster.com , and can also be purchased via walk-up, at the box office outside of the Resorts World Epicenter.