Callum Smith vs John Ryder edges closer to November date on DAZN

📸 Ed Mulholland

Super-middleweight number one Callum Smith is set for a long-awaited return to action in an all-British mandatory clash with John Ryder.

The World Boxing Super Series inaugural winner had been hoping to land a huge fight against one of the current crop of pound for pound stars.

Failure to net a bigger fish has led to ‘Mundo’ accepting the World Boxing Association’s ruling on his next challenger.

WBN understands Smith v Ryder will now take place in late November. Potentially on the same night as Deontay Wilder v Luis Oritz (Nov 23).

A formal announcement could be made in the next week. It seems Smith wants to take care of title-holding duties before eyeing a homecoming bout in 2020.

Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium, a place Smith and his brothers Paul, Liam and Stephen regularly attend football matches, is being lined up for a massive event in the spring or summer of next year.

Potential opponents lined up are Billy Joe Saunders, Demetrius Andrade or Chris Eubank Jr.

Major players in Canelo or Gennadiy Golovkin could also be enticed if the price is right.







