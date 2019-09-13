Anthony Joshua coach responds vehemently to criticism over ‘concussion’

World Boxing News

📷 Mark Robinson

Team GB and Anthony Joshua coach Robert McCracken has spoken out following a backlash over comments made surrounding a loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

During a recent interview with the BBC, McCracken divulged information about the condition of Joshua during the June 1st clash.

Joshua, down four times, was ‘concussed’ but allowed to continue fighting by McCracken.

Speaking to the BBC, McCracken explained why he didn’t pull the former heavyweight champion out.

“I’m trying to get him through a few more rounds, one round at a time. To see where he’s at. Can he recover? Can he get back into this?’

“But he was glazy-eyed from when he got caught with that initial shot in round three.

“He carried that with him up until the end. It’s a nightmare situation, pro boxing is deadly. You’re in the corner with a heavyweight not responding as he should.”

Several tabloids in the UK launch a barrage of negative press, some even attributing a whole back page to the comments.

Following a wave of criticism, McCracken has moved to explain his words in a more carefully worded manner.

“I have had this a number of times in my career in professional boxing where boxers have recovered from a difficult round to go on and win the fight,” he said in a statement released to WBN.

“I’ve also pulled boxers out of fights because I knew it was not in their interests to continue.

“I am not a doctor and it may be that concussed is not the right term to have used. But the health of all the boxers I work with is of paramount importance to me.

“I have always used my judgement and experience to do what is right for them.”







CAMP

Currently with the Great British Team, McCracken will begin camp with Joshua upon his return.

The pair have a tough assignment in a second installment with Ruiz Jr., who will be confident of a repeat performance.

Despite the first defeat, bookmakers have Joshua as the favorite for revenge when the first bell goes in Saudi Arabia.