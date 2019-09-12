Fans should be licking their lips about Tyson Fury’s undisputed plan

World Boxing News

As World Boxing News exclusively revealed last week, Tyson Fury is fully focused on a rematch with Deontay Wilder early next year.

This weekend’s bout with Otto Wallin is merely the starter to a main course and dessert of epic proportions.

Fury explained his intentions to BT Sport, with a trilogy against Wilder preceding a potential battle with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Wilder had offered Fury the opportunity to step aside to allow his a fight against Ruiz first, although ‘The Gypsy King’ was having none of it.

#FuryWallin in September 🇺🇸#WilderFury2 in February 🏆#FuryWilder3 in June 🏆

Winner of #RuizJoshua2 in December 🏆 Tyson Fury names his four-fight plan for the next year… If he wins all four, this would rank as one of the greatest years in boxing history 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DfQU5BQc87 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) September 10, 2019

“Deontay ‘Bronze Bollocks’ Wilder is a dosser and he knows he is,” Fury told CBS Sports in a recent interview.

“I see all that stuff about how he wants me to step aside. Step aside to what? He’s terrified of the Gypsy King. He couldn’t beat the Gypsy King when I had three years out of the ring on alcohol and drugs. How the f*** is he going to beat the Gypsy King now that I’ve been training for two years. Come on!

“(Stepping aside) depends how much they want to pay me because I ain’t stepping aside. That’s not quite how it works and it’s very costly work.

“You have to speak to (co-promoter) Bob Arum about all of that. I told you, I only know about smashing. I don’t know about business, I never went to school. I’ve never got law degrees and I’ve never got business economic degrees. I’ve got nothing. The only thing I know how to do is f*** motherf***ers up. F— Deontay Wilder!”

Arum’s response to the question posed by WBN was emphatic.

“That is the plan. Yeah, I read that (Wilder’s Ruiz comments). Obviously, there’s a contract and I don’t know (if he thinks that’s possible). Wilder says a lot of things that he really doesn’t mean just for effect. But that fight is already in the books,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

He ain't fighting anymore. He fights in September. If he gets through okay he's going to wait for February to fight Wilder."







UNDISPUTED

If Ruiz comes through Joshua again, as many expect him to do so, a clash with PBC stablemate Wilder would be easy to make.

A contract with Fury should stop that from happening, leaving Ruiz free to make a defense against Dillian Whyte, if the Brit is cleared of following a drug failure.

The Mexican-American would then have a voluntary which would lead nicely into a massive undisputed unification with Wilder or Fury in late 2020.

Joshua gaining revenge throws any five-belt collision into considerable doubt.