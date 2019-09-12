Recently out of prison rapper to fight on KSI vs Logan Paul 2 undercard

World Boxing News

The first addition to the Matchroom Boxing promoted KSI vs Logan Paul 2 rematch has been confirmed, predictably via social media.

Rapper Soulja Boy, fresh out of prison in July for a weapons violation charge and breaking probation, is to fight Jake Paul.

According to the 29 year-olds manager, the clash is done and dusted for the Staples Center on November 9.

The ‘Crank That’ musician hasn’t been seen since being released on July 14. Headliner Logan Paul’s brother will now be in the opposite corner for a very public comeback.

Taking to Instagram, Miami Mike said: “Soulja had been FREE since July 14th of this year! He is ok and ALIVE and well. As a matter of fact, hes doing so well that hes gained 50lbs. The Biggest Comeback continues!

“He’s just moving different and try”na stay out of the way and trouble. His first big public interview is gonna be on the Breakfast Club am.

“He’s gonna explain why he’s been out over two months and why he’s moving like an OG now. (Also) why he hasnt veen in Social Media, what jail taught him and on fake friends. A lot more.

“Also, he’s gonna speak about new music and his new documentary ” This Can’t Be Real” and his up-coming boxing match with Jake Paul in LA’s Staples Center.

TICKETS

Presale tickets are now LIVE for the rematch between KSI and Logan Paul at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Saturday November 9, live on DAZN. A fight presented by Eddie Hearn for Matchroom Boxing USA in association with OP Talent.

TICKETS ARE ON PRE-SALE NOW FROM $40 (PLUS FEES) HERE – USE THE CODE ‘MBUSA’







The YouTube rivals clashed in August 2018 at the sold-out Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. It was watched by over 1 million live pay-per-view buyers on YouTube, with the fight ending in a majority draw with KSI edging the battle on one card with two judges unable to split them.

Now the pair meet once again to settle the score in the ring with Paul welcoming his rival to his LA backyard. This time they do so as professional fighters having passed their relevant medicals last week.

They will come face-to-face for the first time since their fight at a launch press conference in Los Angeles on Saturday September 14, which is when tickets will go on

general sale.

The larger-than-life internet stars with over 40 million YouTube subscribers between them have been itching to get their hands on each other once again, as have their loyal armies of fans.

Furthermore, now the countdown begins to their second night in the boxing spotlight.