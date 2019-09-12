One out, one in as Ish O’Connor joins Ultimate Boxxer 5

RINGSIDE

Opportunity knocks for Ish O’Connor after he was catapulted into the main super welterweight tournament at Ultimate Boxxer 5 following an injury to Aaron Collins.

O’Connor will face Olympian Steven Donnelly in the final quarter-final of the night at the Indigo at the O2, live on BT Sport on September 20.

Collins sustained an intercostal injury during a routine sparring session, and O’Connor was thrilled to be given his big chance.

‘I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity – but I’m in the gym every day – and i’m always ready to fight – so when the call came in I was always going to take it. I’ve had a little look at Steven Donnelly – I know all about his pedigree, and he’s obviously very good, but I believe I can take him. I think he will find it difficult to hit me.’

O’Connor came to the fight game relatively late as a 24-year-old, and won 17 of his 19 fights on the unlicensed scene before turning professional. He enters UB5 with an undefeated 2-0 record.

Opponent Donnelly – with five wins from his first professional outings – has a stellar amateur career under his belt which included representing Ireland in Rio in 2016, and three Commonwealth Games appearances in 2010, 2014 and 2018.