Nigel Benn, 55, set to fight over TEN ROUNDS in Birmingham on Nov 23

World Boxing News has learned further details of the sensational comeback pencilled in for British legend and two-weight world champion Nigel Benn.

WBN initially revealed details of Benn’s decision to return at the age of 55 last week, with more information added ahead of a planned press conference.

Benn is now set to battle it out over ten rounds in a return to the city of his first bout with arch-nemesis Chris Eubank.

‘The Dark Destroyer’ will face a former WBC title holder at the Resorts World Arena on November 23.

In regards to an opponent, Sakio Bika keeps popping up in the equation. Bika is based in Australia and has spent time in Benn’s gym previously.

Bika, 40, makes complete sense and would be a tough test for Benn with a fifteen-year age gap after a two-decade plus layoff.

‘The Scorpion’ last fought in 2017, the last of two victories in Australia following defeat to Adonis Stevenson in 2015.

Four years out of world class doesn’t tell the whole story of Bika, who is a warrior and a very hard man to beat.

Kudos must go to Benn for agreeing to fight Bika way into his veteran years if the Cameroonian-born former Contender star is confirmed next week.







