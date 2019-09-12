EXCLUSIVE: Forget Pacquiao, Arum wants Crawford v Spence in 2020

Phil Jay

Top Rank boss Bob Arum will up his attempts to gazump Manny Pacquiao and get Terence Crawford v Errol Spence Jr. over the line. That’s if the latter comes through Shawn Porter.

Spence tackles Porter in a bid to become unified welterweight champion, a fight Arum obviously sees ‘The Truth’ winning.

Once the 29 year-old acquires that WBC belt to add to his IBF version, Arum has plans afoot for Crawford to add his WBO strap into the mix.

Asked by WBN whether the fight will happen in the future, Arum was firmly optimistic.

“Yes, I really believe that. I really believe that Spence wants that fight. And that Crawford wants that fight,” the 87-year-old exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I believe that we’ll be able to get it on in 2020. That’s a great, great fight.

“It harkens back to the great fights in the ‘80’s with Leonard, Hearns and Duran.

“I really would be very optimistic that the fight can happen. It would be a terrific welterweight fight,” he added.

Crawford is due to return on December 14, headling a massive show featuring Richard Commey v Teofimo Lopez in chief support.

‘Bud’ needs to look good in order to keep the buzz surrounding his undefeated run at the forefront of the division.

In April, Amir Khan succumbed to Crawford’s exceptional pressure fighting. It’s a style which would be tough for any 147 pound fighter to deal with.

Ex-Arum star Pacquiao had previously been mentioned in the equation to face Spence and may be a stumbling block to come.

Spence opponent Porter recently informed WBN he wanted first dibs on the ‘Pacman’ if he is victorious. A plan which could be similar for Spence.

“The fight I’d love most after Spence would be Manny Pacquiao,” Porter exclusively told World Boxing News. “He was brilliant in his last fight against Keith Thurman.”

On possibly facing Crawford, Porter said: “That’s not something I can see happening in the near future if I’m being honest.

“Myself and Terrence have spoke man to man in the past about doing a fight at welterweight. Those talks didn’t really go anywhere in the end.

“He’s a good fighter and someone I respect a whole lot. But my immediate plans really focus on Spence and then Pacquaio. Anything can happen in boxing, but I don’t see it just now.”

Right now, Crawford just needs to concentrate on his pre-Christmas date, with an opponent to be revealed soon.

Irish star Mick Conlan is also set to feature on the undercard.

