Eddie Hearn praises GGG attitude, says DAZN’s stable is world’s strongest ‘by far’

RINGSIDE

📷 Ed Mulholland

Eddie Hearn has was obviously delighted to secure one of boxing’s biggest names in Kazakhstani superstar Gennadiy Golovkin.

After landing a lucrative long-term deal to fight on DAZN until 2021 under GGG Promotions, the former unified champion at 160lbs has turned to Hearn as he continues his quest for an eventual trilogy with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The Matchroom promoter presented the opening press conference between Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko ahead of their duel for the vacant IBF strap on October 5th.

“Gennadiy is for me the most entertaining, most dangerous fighter in world boxing. Is there a fighter in boxing that gives more value for money than Gennadiy Golobkin? I’m not sure, I haven’t found him yet,” beamed Hearn.

“He may look like a very calm individual, we know he’s a lovely man, but what a fearsome fighter.

“For me, it’s a pleasure to be a part of Team GGG now, a man that we’ve admired from a distance for a long time, become one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing.

“As an individual, he carries himself with so much class. He’s a role model for the next generation of fighters coming through. He has integrity, he has honor. And when you look at him in the eyes, it tells you one thing – I love to fight, and I will fight any man.”

“There’s been a lot of speculation recently about who he’s going to fight. Is it going to be Canelo? The thing that’s most important in a fighter’s career is to take control of your career. Have a strategy, have a plan, don’t worry about other people.

“And right now, we have a plan with Gennadiy’s career that’s extremely exciting to dominate the division and it starts on October 5 at the Mecca of boxing.”

“What a ten months it’s been for DAZN. We’re ten months in, that’s it, and we have by far the strongest stable of fighters in America. It’s not even close.”

Should the third fight with Canelo stall once again next year, GGG is not short of options under the Matchroom banner.

With WBO champions Demetrius Andrade and Billy Joe Saunders at middleweight and super middleweight, respectively, are viable options for Golovkin.

A rematch with Daniel Jacobs could also be on offer while a dust-up with Callum Smith at 168-lb could tempt the star.