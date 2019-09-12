Weights: Haney vs Abdullaev / Hardy vs Serrano / Hunter v Kuzmin

Ringside

Devin Haney and Zaur Abdullaev weighed in for their forthcoming World Boxing Council interim title bout.

The fighters tipped the scales on Thursday afternoon, a day ahead of the fantastic Matchroom Boxing USA card on Friday, Sept. 13 at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

After an electrifying debut on DAZN in May, lightweight superstar Haney (22-0, 14 KOs) will headline the night against Abdullaev (11-0, 7 KOs) for the chance to face Vasyl Lomachenko for the full WBC World Lightweight Title.

In the co-main event, record-breaking seven-weight World Champion Amanda Serrano (36-1-1, 27 KOs) challenges WBO World Female Featherweight Titlist Heather Hardy (22-0, 4 KOs), and Michael Hunter (17-1, 12 KOs) will take on undefeated Sergey Kuzmin (15-0, 11 KOs) in a heavyweight bout.

DAZN coverage of the preliminary bouts will begin at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET.







WEIGHTS

Lightweight Bout @ 135 lbs.

Devin Haney: 134.6 lbs.

Zaur Abdullaev: 134.6 lbs.

Female Featherweight Title Bout @ 126 lbs.

Amanda Serrano: 125.8 lbs.

Heather Hardy: 125.8 lbs.

Heavyweight Bout

Sergey Kuzmin: 258.4 lbs.

Michael Hunter: 221.4 lbs.