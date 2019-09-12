David Allen explains quick return from bruising David Price defeat

RINGSIDE

📷Nigel Roddis

British heavyweight David Allen has revealed why he ignored calls for retirement and decided on a quick comeback to action.

Doncaster’s likeable joker Allen returns to the ring for the first time since his brutal defeat to David Price at London’s O2 Arena.

The former Commonwealth title challenger will be on the Newcastle undercard of the main event between bitter foes Lewis Ritson and Robbie Davies Jnr.

This comes after promoter Eddie Hearn offered him a spot via social media.

Despite his most recent defeat, which saw Allen sent to hospital after damaging his eye socket, has good memories in the North East having previously beaten Samir Nebo before grabbing a selfie with local legend Alan Shearer.

“I’ve had some good nights, I’ve had some bad nights but the night last year at the Arena was my favourite night,” stated Allen.

“I beat Samir Nebo and who’s Samir Nebo? No one really knows, so it was the people that made it and that’s why I want to come back so bad and I’ll be there now in seven weeks.”

After his loss to Price, Allen later revealed he was considering an exit from the sport. However, the charismatic star is now keen to look on the positives as he aims to climb back up the domestic rankings.

“It was hard to swallow but I like David Price. I’ve seen him after the fight and I shook his hand. He was the better man,” said ‘The Doncaster De La Hoya’.

“But really when I lost to David Price I thought ‘really it’s not that bad’ because I’ll get to come back. If I win again, that’s another chapter in the book, another 20 minutes in the film.

“So now I’m going to have come back and win, do it all again. I’m really excited to be down there again because I’ve got to work my way up. I actually quite enjoy that.”

An opponent for Allen is yet to be confirmed but is not expected to be a top domestic name.