Forget 007, Tyson Fury jokes he could be a PORN STAR of the future

Tyson Fury was asked if he’d be willing to consider any acting roles once his boxing career ended. The Lineal heavyweight champ gave an eyebrow-raising answer.

Speaking to big-punching legend Mike Tyson on his weed-smoke filled ‘HotBoxin’ Podcast’, Fury gave a direct answer to a question posed during the chat.

Potentially following in the footsteps of Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko in gracing the big screen (Ocean’s movies), Fury said: “Not really, to be fair.”

But elaborating further, ‘The Gypsy King’ reverted to his usual tongue-in-cheek self.

“You never know what the future also. Maybe if it was a pornographic movie then?”

Fury has been in fine form all through the build-up. On Tuesday, the former unified king participated in a media workout.

Going through the motions outside TAP bar at the MGM Grand, Fury sounded confident ahead of his clash with Otto Wallin.

“I can defeat all the heavyweights with one hand. As you saw today, lightning speed, lightning reflexes for a giant. I’m a giant of a heavyweight,” he said.

“There has never been a heavyweight like me. There has never been a man of my size who can move like that. I’m a natural freak of nature. I defy every law of gravity.

LAS VEGAS

On this weekend’s battle at the T-Mobile Arena, Fury added: “You’re going to see a great fight on Saturday, a real Mexican, 6-foot-9, 260-pound giant.

“Do I look like I’m enjoying life? One hundred percent. I’m ecstatic to be alive. A true blessing from God. I’m very thankful that I was given this life. I’m thankful to be here in Las Vegas and thankful for all the people that turned out.

“Otto Wallin is a tall blonde, just the way I like them. We’ll see what he brings on Saturday.”

Talk of facing Deontay Wilder in February has now subsided and Fury is all business ahead of facing Wallin.

“I have no interest in future fights. One day at a time in my life. One fight at a time, one hour at a time. ‘Cause that’s all we have.

“We’re not promised tomorrow, so we live every day like it’s our last as our Lord tells us to.”