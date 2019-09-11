Suspension inadvertently gives David Benavidez historic title chance

RINGSIDE

📷Stephanie Trapp

David Benavidez has a chance of redemption on September 28 when he challenges Anthony Dirrell for the WBC super middleweight title.

The Mexican-American, who is undefeated from 21 bouts, is aiming to become a two-time world ruler at the Staples Center.

Benavidez defeated Ronald Gavril for the famous green belt in 2017 and made one defense in a rematch, only to be stripped of the title and banned after testing positive for cocaine.

‘El Bandera Roja’ returned to winning ways earlier this year on the Errol Spence Jnr and Mikey Garcia undercard against J’Leob Love and is now on the verge of reclaiming his throne.

“Anthony Dirrell is a tough, rugged fighter who has a lot of experience and has been in there with the best. He has height and reach as I do. We’re putting together a good game plan,” Benavidez said.

“Fighting in Dallas in front of 50,000 people was definitely one of the biggest fights of my life, but I feel like it’s just getting better and better from there.

“It’s a dream come true fighting at Staples Center. I’ve always dreamed about fighting here in front of all my people. It’s going to be like I’m fighting at home.

“The winners of this fight are going to be the fans. It’s going to be a great fight and I want to steal the show and put on the fight of the night.”

Dirrell versus Benavidez is chief support for the main event between Spence and Shawn ‘Showtime’ Porter.

Although Badou Jack remains the only fighter to have made multiple defenses of the WBC strap this decade, Benavidez stands on the brink of making history at the age of 22.

“I have the opportunity to become the youngest two-time super middleweight world champion in history. I’m working hard to do my best to give the fans an action-packed fight and accomplish my goals.

“There’s a lot of motivation for me because he has my title. We have respect outside the ring, but none of that will be in the ring. We’re both going for the knockout and it’s going to be a war from round one.

“There are a lot of things that I can do. I can box on the inside and I can brawl. I think Anthony Dirrell is going to want to make it a brawl and stay in there with me. That’s how he fought his last fight and we know there’s a lot we can do if he brings that style.”