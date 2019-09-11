KSI vs Logan Paul 2 – The Millennial Money ‘Fight’

Phil Jay

Since being announced as having Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing and DAZN involved, there seems to be some alarming and distinct alteration of some views on the KSI vs Logan Paul 2 rematch.

People who previously panned the pair of boxing no-hopers sharing the ring, are now firmly on board and bigging up the second bout.

It seems a strange turn of events.

Assurances the contest is ‘good for boxing’ and ‘will bring new fans’ to the sport are being flaunted in a clear attempt to justify the bout being promoted alongside real match-ups.

‘I have no problem with it’ seems to have become the order of the day.

The truth is, no matter how you paint the picture, KSI v Logan Paul is all about money. The effective ‘white collar’ clash will bring absolutely nothing to the sport we love.

Neither can actually box to a decent standard, which means pulling strings to make them pro fighters is a big slap in the face to those who do have the skill to compete.

The fact is, the pair are normal guys who have a lot of subscribers and want to exploit that in the biggest way possible. And what better way to do that than to dress up the most glamorous sport there is to line their pockets again?

Earning a tidy sum the first time around due to both having millions of followers, perennial opportunist Hearn saw a gap in the market to make a fast buck.

Already planning a fight for that month, plonking KSI v Logan Paul 2 on top seemingly means no odds to the British promoter if it helps with the DAZN numbers.

Bob Arum, in a recent interview with WBN, aired his opinion that Hearn was struggling to meet DAZN’s demands on the back of landing a huge deal.

Handing Hearn a ‘desperation’ tag, Arum said: “I think he should be desperate because he’s had all this money from DAZN and he’s accomplished absolutely nothing with it in the United States.

“For example, Canelo Alvarez, who he doesn’t promote and appears on DAZN, has done about two or three times the business for DAZN that Eddie Hearn has done in a dozen fights. So what does that tell ya?”

Hearn’s stipulation KSI and Logan Paul turn pro and fight without head guards over six rounds will sadly not be able to hide the fact that the two looked like two under 9’s having their first-ever bout after flailing all over the place the last time they fought.

It’s a terminally sad reflection of the way society has moved into the virtual world of social media over the last ten years. It could open the floodgates for a lot more of YouTubers to try their hand at what can be a fatal or life-altering practice.

ONE NIGHT ONLY

In regards to bringing a new audience to boxing, yes the fight will have a lot more eyes on it. But sadly, the vast majority of views will be for one night only.

Most of those who tune in to KSI and Logan Paul’s YouTube channels have no idea who the majority of current boxers are. They just tune in to whatever KSI and Logan Paul post that day, oblivious to the hard work and determination it takes to become a pro fighter.

Not to mention the sacrifice and life-threatening dangers that come with it.

So to have those kinds of fans crossing over is not necessarily a good thing, as some are attempting to make people believe. Once the dust settles on KSI v Paul, these ‘new fans’ will firmly move on to their next online hit.

As expected, big-name pro boxers are being drafted in to dress up the event, which for all intents and purposes will be a mere celebrity occasion.

The likes of Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney are fan-friendly and will take no reputational hit from featuring on November 9.

But KSI v Logan Paul 2 is a YouTube fight, and that’s where it belongs. Anything to the contrary is a disguise to overshadow an obvious money grab through the exploitation of millennial fans.

Let’s get it right, they’d pay for anything KSI or Logan Paul did under the right circumstances.

