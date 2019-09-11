Bite fighter Kash Ali to return from six-month ban with new promoter

RINGSIDE

📷Mark Robinson.

Bite fighter Kash Ali is set to return to the ring following the serving of a six-month ban for chomping on David Price.

Promoter Dennis Hobson has signed Ali and believes he can get the controversial heavyweight into the British top six within a couple of fights. And ultimately, the first British-Asian to win the British Heavyweight Title.

Rotherham-based Ali is most famous for his notorious fight with Price in March at Liverpool’s Echo Arena. During the contest, in which Ali appeared to be getting on top of a tiring Price, he was disqualified from the contest during round five after – seemingly inexplicably – taking bites out of his opponent!

Since that loss, after which Ali apologised to Price and was fined and suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control. It has been revealed that Kash lost his father not long before the contest and wasn’t in the right of frame of mind ahead of the bout.

With his suspension set to be lifted by early October, and with his ledger now at 15-1 (7), Ali is now training with former heavyweight contender, Richard Towers.

Hobson says the 27-year-old has served his punishment and now deserves a second chance.

“He gets his ban lifted soon,” explained Hobson. “He lost his dad not long before the Price fight. He’s said that wasn’t really him in there. It’s not an excuse for his behaviour. He apologised to David Price, who is a gentleman and accepted it.

“It was unsportsmanlike, but his mind wasn’t there. I think we can give him this one. He knows it’s a kick up the backside, and he’s knuckled down. I had no qualms about signing him. Everyone deserves a second chance.

“It’s crazy because he’d got himself into a position where he was beating Price in their fight. Price is now back in the heavyweight mix after his win over Dave Allen. So, I really do believe we can get Kash right into the mix too.”