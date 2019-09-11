EXCLUSIVE: Porter rules out Crawford, focused on Pacquiao after Spence

Chris Walker - Lead Writer

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Two-time world title holder Shawn ‘Showtime’ Porter says Manny Pacquiao is next on the agenda after a massive unification fight.

At present, leading welterweights don’t struggle to nail down a meaningful fight due to the depth that currently exists at 147lbs.

On September 28th, Porter and Errol Spence will meet in an exciting unification battle. Porter’s WBC strap is going up against the Texan’s IBF belt.

The contest is one of the most intriguing on boxing’s schedule from now until the end of the year.

Porter has his eyes fixed on tackling another big name if victorious in Los Angeles at the end of the month.

“The fight I’d love most after Spence would be Manny Pacquiao,” admits Porter when speaking exclusively to World Boxing News. “He was brilliant in his last fight against Keith Thurman.

“He’s a name I’d love on my record. Just because of everything that he’s achieved in the sport. We’ve both been around the top spot in our weight class for a very long time, but a fight between us has never really been mentioned.

“Things are a little easier now with the situation we’re in with television. So I’ll say right now that Manny Pacquiao is a fight that I want after I’ve finished with Errol Spence.”







CRAWFORD

“On Terrence Crawford, another leading welterweight, but one who fights under Bob Arum’s Top Rank banner, Porter added, “That’s not something I can see happening in the near future if I’m being honest.

“Myself and Terrence have spoke man to man in the past about doing a fight at welterweight, but those talks didn’t really go anywhere in the end.

“He’s a good fighter and someone I respect a whole lot, but my immediate plans really focus on Spence and then Pacquaio. Anything can happen in boxing, but I don’t see it just now.”

Chris Walker is Lead Writer for World Boxing News. Chris is a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow Chris on Twitter @OfficialWalks