Enzo Maccarinelli returns to the mic for Touze v Dragone on S4C

RINGSIDE

Boxer Kristian Touze has a reputation for donating to good causes, but insists there will be no charity shown to rival Angelo Dragone when the pair fight for the Welsh super-featherweight title.

Their eagerly awaited clash will top the bill at Swansea’s LC2 on Friday night as part of a Welsh title double-header that features Morgan Jones taking on Jake Anthony for the vacant super-middleweight belt.

The bill, which also showcases some of the best emerging talent in Wales, will be shown live on S4C, with coverage underway at 8pm. English commentary will also be available, with Enzo Maccarinelli and John Hardy behind the mic.

For Touze, it will be more than just a chance to take a Welsh title in a contest that pits Swansea against Carmarthen in a best of the west showdown.

The 29-year-old former soldier will be continuing his post-fight night routine of giving up to half his purse money to seriously ill children in the Swansea area.

“It’s something I’ve done after all my professional fights after being inspired by Manny Pacquiao and his donations of millions of pounds to people in the Philippines,” said Touze.

“I do it directly by meeting the family and donate straight to them. I’ve met the youngsters and that’s pretty inspiring. They are fighting a bigger fight than I’ll ever fight.

“Things like that mean more to me than keeping the money or going on a holiday. It gives me a bit of respect from the public and on social media. Money comes and goes, but those things last a lifetime.”

Dragone – Carmarthen’s ‘Italian Stallion’ – will be making his sixth appearance as a professional and has five straight victories behind him. Both fighters are the same age and both are unbeaten but Touze has the edge in experience, having drawn two and won the remainder of his 11 fights so far.

Touze added: “It’s going to be electric with two local fighters. We know a lot of the same people as well and we’re both undefeated.

“He seems a nice enough lad and I give him respect. He called me out a few months ago, but that’s not really my style.

“I just fight whoever the manager arranges. It is what it is. I don’t under-estimate anyone, I always train hard for every fight and make sure I’m at the top of my game.”

Dragone said: “It’s the biggest fight of my life and I’ve been preparing for this as if it’s a world title. I really want to get my hands on that belt.

“It’s also a huge fight for west Wales – It’s Swansea v Carmarthen and everyone is talking about it. I can’t go down the road without someone mentioning it to me.

“I’ve got a huge crowd coming with me of around 200 to 250 people, so it’s fair to say people from Carmarthen and Llanelli have really got behind me. And for me, it’s a dream come true to fight on S4C for a Welsh title in front of those fans.”

In the other Welsh title clash, Jones will try to put back-to-back defeats that spoiled a previously unbeaten record behind him, when he takes on unbeaten 21-year-old Jake Anthony.

The undercard also features the professional debut of talented young Gilfach Goch middleweight Jordan Withers, who steps up after an international amateur career to take on Liam Griffiths from Sussex.

S4C is available to watch throughout the UK on Sky (channel 104 in Wales, 136 in the rest of the UK), Virgin TV (channel 166 in Wales and the rest of the UK) and Freesat (channel 104 in Wales, 120 in the rest of the UK). You can also watch on demand at s4c.cymru/clic or BBC iPlayer.