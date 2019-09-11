Danny Ball to fight Mason Cartwright for WBC Int. Silver belt

RINGSIDE

Undefeated Danny Ball is in confident mood ahead of the biggest fight of his career to date.

The Kingswinford welterweight, 8-0-1, travels to Ellesmere Port next month to take on Mason Cartwright for the vacant WBC International Silver Welterweight Title.

It’s Ball’s toughest test to date but one the likeable 23 year-old is ready to grasp with both hands.

“This is my biggest fight to date but I’m more then confident I can bring the title back to the Black Country,” Ball told bcb-promotions.com. “My weight was at the lowest it’s been going in to a camp and I’m feeling fit.

“I’m going to make a statement; I haven’t really been out the gym this year so I’m buzzing to get this opportunity

“Mason Cartwright is going to be a game strong opponent but he’s not faced someone like me I learnt a lot in my last fight with Kaisee Benjamin for the Midlands Title. It was classed as a draw when I know I did enough to nick it so I’m not going let this one slip.”

VIP Promotions promote on 19th October at Ellesmere Port Sports Village and tickets are available by contacting Danny on Facebook or via RG Boxfit.