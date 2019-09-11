Canelo four-weight world title bid vs Sergey Kovalev, DAZN live on Nov 2

World Boxing News

Canelo will move up to 175 pounds on November 2nd in a bid to become a four-weight world champion against Russian puncher Sergey Kovalev.

The Mexican has already claimed super-welterweight, middleweight and super-middleweight straps during a stellar career.

Despite debate over the 168 pound belt taken from Rocky Fielding in December, Canelo would be recognized as a bonafide ruler at the quartet of class.

Kovalev will put his WBO light-heavyweight title on the line when the pair collide on streaming platform DAZN.

