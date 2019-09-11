Billel Dib bids to prove world title credentials this weekend

RINGSIDE

Billel Dib is ready for his WBA Oceania Super Featherweight title defence this weekend on Australia’s Gold Coast as he eyes a big end to the year 2019.

Dib has had to overcome a late opponent change due to complications with the world rankings, however, the highly-rated 130 pounder remains in confident mood as he looks to push towards a shot at the world super featherweight title.

Dib opened up regarding his preparations for his clash on Saturday night at the Seagulls Stadium, Tweets Head.

He said, “I’m really glad to be back in the ring and thank you to my manager Tony Tolj for getting me the opportunity to showcase my skills on a big platform again in front of my supporters. I am very blessed to be topping the bill and I can’t wait for fight night now.

“Preparation has gone perfectly. I’ve had great work once again with both Moloney twins under the instruction of Angelo, so for me, I am always being pushed and pushing myself in the right ways in the gym and that reflects on fight night.”

Dib continued as he discussed the change of opponent. “The opponent change hasn’t bothered me at all as I believe I am a level above the first opponent I was matched with and I’m a level above this one. It doesn’t really make any odds to me. My objective is to go into the ring and emerge victoriously. That is my mindset and my mindset hasn’t’ changed at all.

“I know this opponent is a decent fighter but I believe I am a world level fighter. I have my sights set on world titles so I plan on showing the difference between a good fighter and a world-class fighter on Saturday night.”

Dib, who holds a lofty position in the WBA, has made no reservations about wanting to clash with current WBA Champion Andrew Cancio. ‘Babyface’ discussed what the future may hold if he is successful on Saturday night.

The Sydney native said, “I have been vocal about the Cancio fight but I am focused first and foremostly on Saturday night but after that, I do want a world title fight yes.

“A lot of the 130 champions don’t seem to want to fight each other for whatever reason. I will fight any of them it really doesn’t matter to me. I want to fight the best and be a world champion and that’s what I am willing to do to become one.”