Argentine legend Sergio Martinez gets back in the ring / Wilder v Ortiz II

Ringside

Fans were pleased to see South American legend and now promoter Sergio Martinez back in action after an absense of five years.

The Cycling Club of Paraná, Entre Ríos, Argentina, was the scene of an exhibition fight which starred the former WBC middleweight champion of the World Boxing Council.

Local fighter, ex-WBC Continental Champion of the Americas, Ulises “Cloroformo” López was in the opposite corner.

The first to get into the ring was “Chloroform,” who was greeted with a standing ovation. Then “Maravilla” was treated to rapturous applause.

Martínez and López fulfilled the promised show and exchanged blows in a Genial atmosphere, leaving the audience very happy.

José Gómez, head of the Sports Secretariat of the province of Entre Ríos, handed Maravilla a commemorative plaque for his visit to the city of Paraná.

WILDER v ORTIZ

World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fights Cuban Luis Ortiz for the second time, with the likely date of November 23. Las Vegas or New York are the probable venues.

Wilder, 33, comes from defeating fellow countryman Dominic Breazeale by technical knockout in the first round on May 18. He is undefeated with 41 wins, 40 of them by KO and a draw. Wilder will be defending his belt for the 10th time.

Ortiz, 40, has 31 victories, 26 of them by KO and 1 defeat. A loss which he suffered against Wilder in 2018.







PROGRAIS v TAYLOR

On October 26 at the O2 Arena in London, Matchroom Boxing will host a card topped by the World Boxing Super Series final at 140 pounds, between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor.

This contest for the WBC Diamond belt is all the better because it’ll be a leveling duel between undefeated fighters.

Prograis has a record of 24-0 with 20 KO´s, while Scot Taylor has a record of 15-0 with 12 KO´s.

Both fighters were brimming with confidence at a press conference for the fight. Not being at all shy to utter a piquant point of view…or two.

“I am very excited about this fight,” Prograis said adding: “This is what I most wanted because it’ll prove who’s the best. My goal is a victory.

“It has always been a dream for me to fight in London. Boxing fans in the UK are among the best in the world. I can’t wait. I know that once they see me fight, they will be my fans for life.

“Taylor, in my opinion, is a good second after me. He had two great performances before the final. That’s why I’m really looking forward to fighting him.”

Taylor commented: “I’m going to prove that I’m the best in the division by facing the best rivals. Now that the fight is finally official, I can focus on going to work in the gym and doing a great preparation.

“I am very sure that I can defeat him. I cannot see other than a victory for Josh Taylor on October 26. It’ll be just great to win the Muhammad Ali trophy and the WBC Diamond belt in front of a large crowd at The O2 Arena.”