Gennadiy Golovkin has NEVER lost a fight in the ring, says Tom Loeffler

RINGSIDE

📷Amanda Westcott

The ‘Big Drama Show’ returns to our screens on October 5th as Gennadiy Golovkin makes his hotly-anticipated return to the ring at Madison Square Garden.

GGG, who returned to winning ways after demolishing Steve Rolls in the summer, will go into battle with Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF middleweight title.

Golovkin, fighting at MSG for the seventh time in his illustrious career, will finally have the chance to win back the IBF strap he was stripped of just before his bout with Vanes Martirosyan.

Subsequently, Derevyanchenko had a chance to become world champion, only to lose to Daniel Jacobs via split-decision. However, his victory over Martirosyan did see Golovkin tie a record of 20 middleweight defenses alongside Bernard Hopkins.

Tom Loeffler of GGG Promotions, believes Golovkin should still be undefeated after suffering a controversial defeat to the hands of nemesis Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

“He had that historic championship run. We’re looking forward to him winning the IBF title on October 5 to start another championship run in the middleweight division.

“He hasn’t lost a fight in the ring; he might have lost on the scorecards, but we’re not looking back at that. We’re looking forward. He’s looking forward to Derevyanchenko.”

Jonathon Banks – who enters his second fight alongside Golovkin – is relishing the battle between himself and fellow trainer Andre Rozier.

The New Yorker understands the task in hand having lost to Golovkin twice before with Curtis Stevens and Daniel Jacobs.

Banks said: “It’s an honor to go against this guy [Rozier]. I’ve been saying that since I was 15 in the amateurs. I have nothing but the utmost respect for this guy. That’s to me, that’s one of the things that’s going to make this fight one of the biggest fights of GGG’s career.

“I know the pedigree that Rozier has and good fighters always surround himself with him because they know he always takes fighters to another level.

“This fight will be a good fight. Tune in on DAZN, come to the Garden, this is a fight you don’t want to miss.

“Both guys are fighting for a chance to be a world champion. One is a repeat, one is a first-timer, but it doesn’t matter, the playing field is completely even, completely level.

“Both guys are going to put everyone on the line for this fight to win this world title.”