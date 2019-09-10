EXCLUSIVE: Beat Errol Spence Jr. and I’m the world’s best – Shawn Porter

Chris Walker - Lead Writer

📸 Nabeel Ahmad

World Boxing Council champion Shawn Porter has been a mainstay of boxing’s scorching hot welterweight division for the best part of six years.

Since upsetting Devon Alexander at the backend of 2013, Porter has consistently been in high profile results with his only setbacks occurring against Kell Brook and Keith Thurman.

Scheduled to take on Errol Spence Jr. on September 28th at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre, Porter admits the highly anticipated matchup with the unbeaten Texan is the biggest fight of his career thus far.

“Errol ranks up there as one of the best boxers in the sport,” exclusively revealed Porter to World Boxing News whilst taking a break from yet another exhausting training camp.

“I’m privileged enough to say that I’ve been in some big fights against some of boxing’s names. Now I get another one in Errol Spence.

“The losses I’ve had have contributed to my journey so much. I’m a much better fighter for those losses. You’ll see that against Spence on September 28th.

“This is a fight that means so much to me and when I win, I’ll be the best in the world. That’s what’s at stake for me in my next fight.”







SPENCE

On the subject of his imminent foe, Spence added, “He’s a great fighter. I’m not stupid enough to think that I’m going in there against a guy who doesn’t know what he’s doing.

“You only have to look at the fighters he’s beat and the way he’s beat them to recognise that he’s a quality fighter who belongs at the top of the sport.

“I’ve been there a long time myself and there’s more that I want to accomplish. I’d say I’m satisfied with what I’ve achieved so far because outside of boxing I’m able to provide to those that mean the most to me.

“Beating Spence is personal though and it gives me the chance to add more to my legacy.”

Chris Walker is Lead Writer for World Boxing News. Chris is a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow Chris on Twitter @OfficialWalks