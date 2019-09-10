Exclusive: Adam Etches opens up on retirement, promoting at 28 years old

Mick Kane

Not many boxers move into managing and promoting fighters at the age of 28. Adam Etches is one man who has given up competing in the ring to take on roles on the other side of the ropes.

Etches last fought in 2017 losing against John Ryder for the vacant IBF International super middleweight title. The Yorkshireman won the WBC youth world middleweight title in 2014 and then the IBF International title in 2015.

“(Competing in) boxing, I’m not doing it no more.” Etches told World Boxing News. “It’s nice to still be involved in boxing but not in the way I was.

“I’ve got bad hands and my eyes weren’t very good so it made sense to get on the other side of the ropes.

“It (managing and promoting) was the best thing next to boxing to be fair. I’m really enjoying it. I’ve got a stable of decent fighters. It’s all going well for me.”

Not content with promoting and managing fighters, Etches is also setting up his own gym and also trains fighters too.

“I’m in the process of setting up a gym, doing a lot of work with trainer Roger Samson, working with him. He’s a very good trainer, who I respect, so all exciting.”

Etches is expecting big things from a couple of young fighters under his stewardship.

“I’ve got two welterweights,” Etches said. “One is Shakiel Thompson and the other is Donte Dixon.

“Dixon is having his professional debut on 26th October. He’s definitely one to look out for down the line for sure.

“Shakiel has already signed with Frank Warren. I don’t think it will be long until Donte is signed with a promoter.

“The main thing is just keep winning and at this early stage the plan is for both of them to get to the top.

"My aim as a manager, trainer and promoter is to get someone where I thought I was going to get to.







TALENT

“I was hell-bent I was going to be world champion, but for one reason or another it didn’t work out. I’m not bitter about it.

“We move on and hopefully one of these lads can make it. They certainly have the talent and ability to make it anyway.

“These two kids, if the boxing world can keep an eye on them as I’m expecting big things from both of them.

“They are both really red hot talents. I’m telling everyone to keep their eyes out for these guys.”

