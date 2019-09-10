Derek Chisora’s bare a** ready for Vaseline, David Haye unfazed by antics

World Boxing News

Derek Chisora fanned the flames of his fiery press conference on Monday by sharing a tongue in literal cheek picture on social media.

‘WAR’ gave Eddie Hearn and Adam Smith both barrels about being the chief support before accusing the pair of ‘f***ing him with no Vaseline’.

Within hours, Chisora’s antics had given the popular petroleum jelly a significant boost as the brand began trending on Twitter.

Posting a picture during the evening workout session, Chisora gave his followers a chuckle with a bare a** photo accompanied by the words, ‘F*** Vaseline’.

Manager David Haye seemed unfazed by Chisora’s actions during the presser, having thrown his weight behind his man at the initial announcement.

Haye backed Derek ‘War’ Chisora to rise to the occasion once again at London’s O2 Arena when he trades blows with Joseph Parker.

The seasoned pro has fought at the Greenwich venue in his previous five bouts. Four wins were produced and only a dramatic defeat at the hands of Dillian Whyte.

Since losing to Whyte in the rematch, the former world title challenger has racked up two successive triumphs. The most recent of which was a ruthless KO of Polish southpaw Artur Szpilka.

Meanwhile, Parker, New Zealand’s first heavyweight world champion, has also scored a double against Alexander Flores and Alex Leapai. This came after back-to-back defeats to Whyte and Anthony Joshua.







PARKER

Haye has backed his man to shine.

“Derek Chisora reminded us of his destructive power with that crushing knockout of Artur Szpilka. We’ll welcome Joseph Parker back to these shores for another exciting shootout. With more big names to be added, it should be an enthralling evening of action at The O2.

“It’s great to be once again working with Eddie and the team at Matchroom. It’s a co-promotion to bring fight fans a show they’ve been calling out for.

“Eddie and I have been trying to make this fight for some time now. It’s been almost a year in the making. We’re excited to finally get it over the line!

“The O2 is Derek’s favorite venue, one which has hosted career-defining moments for him. He is a fighter, a performer and he loves to rise to the occasion. Especially when in front of his home crowd.

“In the very same venue, he took on a fight where many felt he had bitten off more than he could chew. But he rose to the occasion and put Szpilka to the canvas in emphatic fashion.”

The pair are set to collide on October 26 as the co-main event to the 140-lb unification between Glaswegian Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis of America.