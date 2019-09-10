Davies Jnr reveals why he turned down first Ritson fight, was stripped of European title

RINGSIDE

📷Nigel Roddis

Robbie Davies Jnr returns to the North East with some unfinished business as he finally gets to trade blows with domestic foe Lewis Ritson on October 19th.

The Liverpudlian fought in Newcastle last year and defeated Glenn Foot via unanimous decision to win the vacant British and Commonwealth titles. In his next bout, Davies claimed the European title after outpointing another Brit in Joe Hughes.

The pair collide for bragging rights in Ritson’s hometown with the fight an official WBA super-lightweight eliminator. Davies, who has won 19 of 20 contests, spoke about why his fight with ‘Sandman’ didn’t come into fruition earlier.

“Last time I fought a Sunderland lad in Newcastle and now I’m fighting a Newcastle lad in Newcastle, so it is a big occasion. This spat started on Twitter, when the fight got put to me I was European and British Champion at the time and I thought why I am going to Newcastle, tell them we will have it in Liverpool.

“I only knocked back the original fight because I would have only had six or seven weeks to train. I was like a Middleweight and never would have made the weight in time. If I didn’t want the fight in Liverpool, then why would I agree to come to Newcastle?”

The rivalry got even more heated after Ritson’s most recent victory in August as Davies branded the former British lightweight champion “a f***ing melt” during a backstage altercation.

Despite snatching the European title away from Hughes, the title won’t up for grabs in the ‘Bad Blood’ main event showdown, something Davies was quick to clarify.

“The only reason that I am no longer European Champion is because I have taken this fight. I am not one for confrontation but when people are spilling lies it annoys me. I will take a fight with anyone who is put in front of me, it doesn’t matter where it is. It is just a fight once we are both in there.”

“In the past when he was at Lightweight he blew through the division, but his opponents weren’t in the best shape and took fights on late notice. That’s no fault of Lewis who just got in there and did what he needed to do and blew them away. When he fought Patera who was a big solid, experienced Lightweight that was his first fight where there was back and forth exchanges and he fell short. He says he moved up a weight because he wasn’t at his best not because Patera was better than him.

“He still hasn’t fought any legitimate ten-stone-men. I just feel that my experience on the night having been in there with the bigger and stronger men will tell and in the later rounds I will be too strong. I may walk into that arena in Newcastle getting booed, but I will be applauded out because I will win the respect of the crowd.”

“There hasn’t been many rivalries in British boxing recently and this fight has captured the imagination of fight fans. I am 100% confident of winning this fight, I wouldn’t take a fight in someone’s back yard if I wasn’t confident. I expect Lewis to bring his A-game and throw bombs in the early rounds but I will ride the storm. I am the bigger man and I will be on the night.”