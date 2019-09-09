Omar Kabary Salem v Jamaal Davis co-features on Xcite Fight 5

RINGSIDE

The action is sure to pick up at Parx Casino® when Omar Kabary Salem meets Jamaal Davis in the co-main event of Xcite Fight Night 5 on Friday, Sept. 20.

This semifinal bout will pit a fighter with a young and promising career in Salem against one with a lengthy resume in Davis. A pro since 2003, Davis has more fights on his card than Salem has rounds in the ring. He’ll take that experience to the Xcite Center along with the momentum of being active recently. This will be his third fight in the last sixth months.

“Being able to pick and get right back into the motion of things has been fun.” Davis said. As far as the veteran’s game plan for the young southpaw, he said, “Reflexes are everything, we gotta wear this kid down and box this kid.”

While Davis (18-5-1, 7K0s) comes into the fight with the edge in experience, Salem (9-0, 4K0s) will have the physical edge, being both taller and having recently fought in a higher weight class. In his last time out at Parx Casino, the southpaw impressed the crowd with a quick first-round knockout of Jacob Fox.

“I’m a boxer-puncher, I move around a lot but at the same time I can get it in and scrap if he wants to.” Salem said.

He’ll be gunning for another impressive showing in his return to Xcite Fight Night. The Brooklyn-based Salem isn’t afraid of coming down to Philadelphia for a fight, and he relishes the opportunity.

“I love it, I love competing with Philadelphia, they have a lot of competition,” he said. “I like the fans, too. The people in Philly, they love boxing.”

The main event will follow. Steven Ortiz (10-0), the recently crowned Pennsylvania state lightweight champion takes on a former Ohio state champion in the game challenger, Alejandro Salinas (10-2). Their lightweight showdown is a showcase of two young, rising talents.

The undercard fights each feature an undefeated fighter looking to take the next step in their careers. Recent Lou DiBella signee Joshafat Ortiz will be try to move to 7-0 as he takes on Andrew “Sweet Pea” Bentley, who is riding his own three-fight winning streak into the bout.

Daiyaan Butt (4-0) is returning once again and looking for his third straight knockout. He’ll face his most experience opponent to date in Latorie “War Machine” Woodberry in a super lightweight fight.

Also making a return is Jan Czerklewicz. The powerful Polish light heavyweight is back for his second turn at Parx Casino, and will be the welcome wagon for Nigerian-born Afunwa King’s pro debut.