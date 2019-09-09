Luke Wilton, Ryan Martin ready to star at the Oasis, Swindon on Sept 22

RINGSIDE

Top-flight boxing returns to the Oasis Leisure Centre on September 22nd as both Luke “The Duke” Watkins and Ryan Martin continue their title campaigns flanked by a packed supporting bill.

Martin is currently unbeaten in his last four fights, and with two of those victories coming inside the distance Ryan is eager to test himself against stiff competition.

“I don’t want to be selling tickets for me to be fighting a punching bag. I definitely want to be challenging myself. We are keeping momentum and the ball rolling and soon fighters will not be able to avoid me.”

And Ryan’s fitness and technical ability seem to be scaring off potential opponents on his journey through the rankings. However, his coach Paddy Fitzpatrick explained that these hurdles will not be obstructing his ambitions to claim domestic honours.

“We have attempted to get Ryan fights with forty opponents so far. We had an excellent opponent with a record of 25 wins against 7 losses and he pulled out two days ago. Regardless, both Ryan and Luke will be fighting for titles in both November and March.

Reflecting on his narrow points defeats at domestic title level against Michael Mickinson and Craig Morris respectively, Ryan made an honest appraisal of the psychological shifts he is making to prepare himself for success on the big stage.

“It’s be a case of me understanding what I am and what I’m not. I’m touching up on my skills and my focus, especially through sparring. I’m also concentrating on not trying to impress anyone outside the ring and getting the job done. I guess you can call it maturing.

The chief supporting bout will feature Swindon’s Cruiserweight contender Luke Watkin’s as he aims to do the groundwork ahead of his own title assault this boxing season.

“I want to be fighting for titles. I want to be fighting against the best on big shows. I want to fight for the British and Commonwealth titles again and I think that in the next 12 months that can happen. We have got to stay consistent and we have got to keep progressing.

Swindon-based puncher Sam Smith will start his build up to a Southern Area title clash which is currently scheduled for November against Westbury’s Anthony Fox. And Sam, budded “The Snipper” is feeling better than ever after dropping down to super-middle from light heavy.

“I used to walk around at 180lbs between fights and that was due to lack of discipline. But now I’m on the ball. I’m constantly in the gym and always running. I feel I’m ready and that I deserve a title shot.”

The card also features two exciting unbeaten prospects who are rapidly climbing the professional ladder after floorless starts to their paid career. Bradley Townsend from Witney, who trains in Fitzpatrick’s Ferndale Road gym, has gone six fight unbeaten features in the second six-round bout of his career and Stroud’s Max Mudway, a sparring partner of English Champion Akeem Ennis-Brown, will have his third contest.

Finally, the bill will also see two of Swindon’s busiest professional boxers get the chance to box on home soil. Crowd-pleasing Bec Connolly, fresh off a televised fight against quality Olympian Natasha Jonas, will aim to get her third hometown victory and local heavyweight Phil Williams will also look to continue his unbeaten run on home soil.

VIP and standard tickets are available from www.neilsonboxing.co.uk.