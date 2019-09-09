Kane Baker eyeing national honours later this month

RINGSIDE

The BCB Promotions trained boxer travels to Whitwick to challenge highly-rated Myron Mills for the English Lightweight Title.

29 year-old Baker openly admitted that winning the Midlands Area Lightweight Title – thanks to a deserved points victory over the previously unbeaten Ishmael Ellis in December – was his ‘world title’. Now though, with the English strap in his sights, Baker is hoping to go a step further than he ever dreamed was possible when he turned over from white collar boxing in 2016.

“Winning the English would be a double world title,” Baker told bcb-promotions.com. “Myron Mills is a fighter I respect. He’s sharp and skillful and obviously goes into the fight as the favourite.

“I watched his fight against Luke Paddock (for the IBF Youth Title) in 2017. You could see Myron had quality but I thought Luke did well in that fight too. I’m expecting a different Myron Mills this time as that was two years ago and he will have developed and matured.

“I’m going to give it my best shot, as I always do. The majority of my fights I’ve been the underdog and that is how I like it. There’s no pressure on me and I can just go, do my best and enjoy the occasion.

“It’s a fight me and my fans are really looking forward to.”

The fight takes place at the Hermitage Leisure Centre, Silver Street, Whitwick, Leicester, LE67 5UE on Sunday, 29th September. Tickets are available by texting 07506 944 518.