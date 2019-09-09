VIDEO: ‘You’re just f***ing me with no vaseline!’ – Derek Chisora rages at press conference, storms off

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Derek Chisora launched a stunning tirade against promoter Eddie Hearn and Sky Sports Head of Boxing Adam Smith for placing him on an O2 undercard.

Formerly known as ‘Del Boy’ but now going with a ‘WAR’ moniker, Chisora blasted Hearn and Smith’s decision to place Regis Prograis v Josh Taylor as main event.

The super-lightweights are participating in the World Boxing Super Series final, although Chisora was far from impressed at the press conference.

Chisora stated, “nobody cares about the World Boxing Super Series. Or the Muhammad Ali Trophy” when getting his point across.

Swearing repeatedly and informing all at the top table he was deadly serious, Chisora turned on American Prograis at one point.

Prograis informed Chisora he and opponent Taylor, ‘we are number one and two’ in their division’. But the irate heavyweight was having none of it.

‘Nobody gives a f*** about you,” he stated, before demanding more money to be the co-feature.

The rant became even crasser when Chisora lowered the tone to new depts when saying, “If you’re not going to give me more money then you’re just f***ing me with no vaseline.”

A few minutes later, Chisora walked out. This was to visible astonishment on the part of Hearn, Smith and his own manager David Haye.

Prograis v Taylor tops the Capital show at Greenwich Docklands on October 26. Chisora is due to fight Joseph Parker.

When initially announcing, Hearn, Smith and Kalle Sauerland were all looking forward to a standout PPV.

“What an absolute banger!” said Eddie Hearn. “This card is epic,” said Hearn.

“Prograis vs. Taylor is such a wonderful unification match up. Chisora vs. Parker is nothing but Heavyweight fireworks.

“Three weight World champion Ricky Burns tackles former World Champion Lee Selby in a brilliant domestic Lightweight battle.

“Lawrence Okolie faces a big step up against European Champ Yves Ngabu. There’s plenty more to be added on this massive night of boxing at The O2.”







SAUERLAND

“This is a true super fight and another huge Ali Trophy moment,” said Kalle Sauerland. “Two unbeaten, in-prime World Champions meet to settle who is best in the division. Two boxers who have performed at the very highest level in this tournament.

“In this terrific match-up of two undefeated gladiators it is very difficult to predict who will be raising the Ali Trophy in the end. One thing is sure, it is going to be an enthralling showdown not to be missed!”

Smith said: “We’re delighted to announce another huge night of boxing as Josh Taylor’s World Boxing Super Series final against Regis Prograis is joined by Derek Chisora’s Heavyweight showdown with Joseph Parker at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

“Josh Taylor has become Scotland’s latest boxing hero. Showing his class to win the IBF belt in the semi-final. Victory over the excellent Regis Prograis will take his career to new heights.

“Derek Chisora reminded us of his destructive power with that crushing knockout of Artur Szpilka last month. We’ll welcome back Joseph Parker to these shores for another exciting shootout.

“With that crucial domestic clash between Ricky Burns and Lee Selby and Lawrence Okolie taking a step-up to European level, it should be an enthralling evening of action at The O2.”

Despite words bigging up the Box Office event, Chisora may need his demeanor smoothed over before his clash with Parker goes ahead.

A further shock came during proceedings when Chisora confirmed a split with his trainer David Coldwell.

Certainly a lively one!