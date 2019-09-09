Debut date set for Paddy Donovan, 13-time Irish champion

RINGSIDE

Hotly-tipped Top Rank signee Paddy Donovan – winner of a staggering 13 Irish titles – will make his professional debut at Ulster Hall on October 11.

The Limerick welterweight is trained and managed by former world champion Andy Lee and will take his bow on the #MTKFightNight, live on ESPN+ in the United States in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

Donovan said: “Thank you to Top Rank and MTK for working together to allow me to fight on this card.

“The Ulster Hall is an iconic boxing venue and I’m excited to be making my debut there in front of the Belfast crowd.

“My goal is to be a world champion and there’s no better place than Belfast to start this journey.”

Lee added: “Paddy is an exceptional talent. He has all the ingredients to become a world champion. It’s exciting to work with him and help him fulfill his dream.

“Thanks to Top Rank and MTK for having us as part of this great show.”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator said: “This is great news. To have another top talent like Paddy making his debut on this show is a treat for fans.



“Whether you’re one of the lucky ones who is there in person or watching anywhere around the world, don’t miss this. It’s going to be special and it’s part of an excellent bill.”

Topping the card in the famous venue is Olympian Paddy Barnes taking on EBU European flyweight king Jay Harris, Sean McComb stepping up against former Latino champion Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez and Marco McCullough defending his IBF European super-featherweight crown against Viorel Simion.

A packed undercard sees two other talented professional debutants in Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary and Belfast’s Ruari Dalton plus the likes of Lewis Crocker, Gary Cully, Conrad Cummings, Callum Bradley and Sean Duffy.