Boxing Nutrition: The benefits of Antioxidant Fruits

Incorporating antioxidant fruits into your diet can be extremely beneficial for your health. Antioxidants are vitamins and minerals found in food, which can prevent or slow the oxidative damage to our body.

When our body’s cells use oxygen, a process called oxidation occurs which produces compounds known as free radicals that can cause damage.

Oxidation can lead to serious, long term health problems. Conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer have all been linked to oxidative damage. Antioxidants are able to remove these free radicals, and hence prevent and repair the damage done by them.

Fortunately, there are many fruits that are highly concentrated with body healing substances. The following 6 foods are great sources for antioxidants:

1. Blueberries

Blueberries are the most powerful antioxidant fruit. A single half cup of these berries can double our normal antioxidant intake and have anti-aging effects. They are associated with the prevention of cancer, brain damage, high cholesterol and age-related health diseases. In addition, blueberries contain various other vitamins and minerals extremely beneficial to your health.

2. Strawberries

Strawberries are one of the most highly concentrated antioxidant fruits. The antioxidants found in strawberries have been shown to fight carcinogens and LDL, the bad cholesterol which can lead to heart disease. In addition, strawberries contain a high amount of folic acid. Folic acid is vital to for pregnant women because it plays a vital role in preventing birth defects. However, folic acid is important to everyone, as inadequate levels can lead to dementia, heart disease, osteoporosis and many cancers.

3. Grapes

Every variety of grapes will provide antioxidants, but red skin grapes are the best. The antioxidants in grapes have been linked to inhibiting cancer and heart disease. In addition, one of these antioxidants has been shown to have anti-aging effects on age related heart disease.

4. Kiwi

Kiwi contains vitamin A and vitamin E, two of the most important antioxidants. These two vitamins combine to give kiwi excessive free radical protection. Kiwis help in the immune system and maintaining a healthy blood pressure. Additionally, kiwis are packed with fiber. Fiber cannot be absorbed by the body, but it is extremely to bodily functions. It helps in the digestion of food and lowering cholesterol. It is also works by removing toxins from the colon, improving your overall health.

5. Cranberries

Cranberries are extremely useful due to the significant amount of flavonoids they contain. Flavenoids are some of the most powerful and effective antioxidant compounds available to humans. Because our bodies are unable to produce flavonoids naturally, we must obtain them from our diet, so eating cranberries can be extremely beneficial.

6. Acai Berries

Acai berries are not commonly known but are becoming very popular due to their high antioxidant properties. Acai berries are small purple colored berry. The antioxidants found in them have been shown to have a positive effect on the heart and cardiovascular system. In addition, acai berries are believed to improve circulation, fight cancer, and prevent both blood clots and artherosclerosis, the clogging of blood vessels.