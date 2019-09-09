Anthony Joshua divulges on threatening phone calls from Tyson Fury

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson / Esther Lin

Anthony Joshua has a long-running feud with British rival Tyson Fury which has begun to take a more sinister twist.

In a recent press tour promoting his December 7th rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia, AJ made an eyebrow-raising revelation.

The former world champion disclosed information on how Fury regularly contacts him with initial good intentions before unleashing threats to pummel him if they met in the ring.

“He’s an interesting character. Tyson will call me randomly on the phone and he will be like, ‘have a little laugh and I will have a little laugh’. Then I will say I’m going to knock you out, then he will say ‘shut up I’ll knock you out,” Josuha told Sky Sports.

“That’s just me and Tyson. Through and through the respect’s there but we’re fighting men.”

Asked whether he considers them to be on the same page, Joshua replied: “(We’re) Not friends, not friends, not friends. But there’s a mutual respect there. I respect the man, he’s done his thing.

“He’s a fighting man he started at the age of 12. I started at the age of 18. And I didn’t do anything else before.

“I used to play a bit of football in the local area but when it came to boxing, that’s where my heart is attached to. I love this sport and I’d love to fight him one day.”







MEXICAN

Fury is cutting off preparations this week for his forthcoming clash with Otto Wallin in Las Vegas. ‘The Gypsy King’ returns to Nevada following his sensational ring walk before stopping Tom Schwarz in two rounds.

Fans are looking forward to seeing what Fury brings on Mexican Independence Day weekend. A sombrero-laden entrance is expected from Fury with plenty of green, white and red into the bargain.

For Joshua, the work has just begun on what has to be a redemption victory over Ruiz for the sake of his career.

Another loss in the same ilk as last time at Madison Square Garden is unthinkable. It’s tough to see where the 2012 Olympic gold medalist can go with a similar performance.

Ruiz remains the underdog to repeat his knockout despite putting Joshua on the canvas four times.