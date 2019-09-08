08
Sep
2019

Jorge Linares dominates on return, Miguel Roman beats Tomas Rojas

World Boxing News 08/09/2019
Jorge Linares

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Jorge Linares scored a ten round decision win in Japan upon the former world champion’s return to action this weekend.

Fighting for the first time since a shock loss to Pablo Cesar Cano on his super-lightweight debut, Linares eased his way back to victory.

The 34 year-old dominated Al Toyogon at the famous Korakuen Hall in Japan to secure a 46th professional triumph.

Linares had lost twice in his previous three bouts, once to Cano and once to Vasyl Lomachenko.

The pair met in May 2018, with Linares dropping the Ukrainian before being taken out late on. This latest W should see Linares return to world class level in the near future.

Holding a split decision over recent Lomachenko foe Luke Campbell, a rematch is entirely possible.

Elsewhere in Mexico, two former world title holders sporting 30 losses between them traded blows in Ciudad Juarez.

Miguel Roman, 33, made it two victories in a row with a unanimous verdict against Tomas Rojas.


RELATED ARTICLES

Historic Serrano / Andrade TKO12 / Cano shocks Linares / Doheny, Algieri triumph

Posted on  by RINGSIDE

In front of 4,748 fight fans at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and live on DAZN, undefeated middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade successfully defended his pristine record and WBO World Middleweight belt against dangerous challenger Artur Akavov. Andrade scored his technical knockout victory with just 24 seconds left in the fight. Friday night’s undercard […]

Your SEO optimized title