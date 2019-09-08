EXCLUSIVE: Bob Arum reveals who could face Vasyl Lomachenko next

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

Top Rank boss Bob Arum is set to match Vasyl Lomachenko later this year before eyeing a massive undisputed unification with the winner of Richard Commey v Teofimo Lopez.

WBN was informed this week that Commey and Lopez will battle it out for the IBF strap before Christmas on December 14.

As Loma firmly wants a crack at that IBF belt, the only one not in his possession, the Ukrainian will have to stay busy.

The Commey v Lopez victor will be pitted against Lomachenko, according to Arum, who may be willing to throw a young lion in with his star fighter in the interim.

Australia has emerged as a frontrunner venue on the back of Lomachenko successfully campaigning in the UK when defeating Luke Campbell last month.

“I wanna get Lomachenko a fight this year. I know there’s a lot of places outside the United States,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News. “That’s my hope is that we’ll get an appropriate place and will be able to take him outside the United States once again.

“He’s a worldwide star and that means he’s got to fight in places other than just the United States in the same way Muhammad Ali did. (He) fought all over the world.

“That’s my goal and then some time next year in the first few months to match him for the fourth title with the Commey-Lopez winner.

On who that opponent may be, Arum added: “We’ll look around for the best fight weight. There’s an Australian kid (George) Kambosos Jr. (Manny Pacquiao sparring partner) who’s very very good. Our matchmakers will come up with somebody appropriate.

“With Lomachenko, you look to get the hardest possible opponent out there.”

The Campbell win was highly impressive by Lomachenko and left ‘Hi-Tech’ on the cusp of claiming every belt at 135 pounds.







THE MATRIX

Purring about the pound for pound king, Arum concluded: “He is incredible. Technically he’s an absolute genius, he is The Matrix.

“When you realize that he’s fighting at lightweight when he’s really a featherweight, it’s amazing how good he is and proficient.

“Anybody that’s into boxing or even a little has to be amazed when he performs. I think that he is becoming for boxing fans all over the world a must-see.

“He’s so disciplined, so smart, it’s a real pleasure to watch an athlete performing in the sport that you really like and love perform like that.”

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay (article transcribed by Assistant Editor).