Sean McComb, Paddy Barnes preparing together for October 11 bouts

RINGSIDE

Belfast boxing heroes Sean McComb and Paddy Barnes are working together closely for their big fights at Ulster Hall on October 11.

McComb (8-0, 4 KOs) meets former Latino champion Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez (23-4, 9 KOs) while Barnes collides with unbeaten EBU European flyweight king Jay Harris on a packed #MTKFightNight – live on ESPN+ in the United States in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

‘The Public Nuisance’ McComb is enjoying grafting in unison with ‘The Leprachaun’ under trainer Danny Vaughan ahead of the big night.

McComb said: “Me and Paddy have been working together a lot. We are share a room and we are training partners so we’re always helping each other out.

“If I see something I think he can improve on, I speak to him and our coach Danny Vaughan and the same thing works vice-versa. We’re a team.

“We eat together, we room together and we train together and it’s great to be preparing for the big night alongside Paddy.

“We were also on the Féile an Phobail bill together and the feedback after that was fantastic. It was an unbelievable experience and for me, fighting in front of that many people was a new experience.

“Now I know when I come up in front of huge crowds, I can handle it.”



Along with Barnes vs. Harris and McComb vs. Dominguez towards the top of a busy card, Marco McCullough defends his IBF European super-featherweight crown against Viorel Simion.

Former world champion Terry Flanagan makes the trip from Manchester to wow Belfast fans and there are also welcome returns for Conrad Cummings, Lewis Crocker, Gary Cully, Callum Bradley and Sean Duffy plus debuts for Pierce O’Leary and Ruari Dalton.