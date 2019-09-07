Miguel Cotto prospect Danielito ‘El Zorro’ Zorrilla ready to level up on Oct 5

RINGSIDE

📷VICTOR PLANAS

He has an unbeaten 12-0 record with 10 knockouts and looks impressive during that process for the past three years, rising star Danielito ‘El Zorro’ Zorrilla is ready to level up.

And that opportunity will be given on Saturday October 5 when Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment present with DIRECTV the special edition of the “Champions Tournament” of the World Boxing Organization in a great event that will serve as a prelude to the 32nd convention to be held in Tokyo, Japan later in December 2019.

Top prospect and Puerto Rico’s future star Danielito Zorrilla will headline to go for his first regional championship bout against the dangerous Mexican Jesus Pérez (23-2 with 18 KO’s) for the Interim NABO Jr. welterweight championship of the World Boxing Organization.

Zorrilla vs. Perez will be the main event of the successful series DIRECTV Boxing Nights and will be live from the Pedrin Zorrilla Coliseum in San Juan, the event will go exclusively to all DIRECTV customers in Puerto Rico through OnDIRECTV, channel 161.

‘El Zorro’ comes from a tremendous KO victory over the previously undefeated Juan Carlos Cordines (14-1, 9KOs) in last August 21 at San Juan.

This super card will also feature a second title brawl when Nicaraguan Carlos ‘El Chocorroncito’ Buitrago (31-5-1 with 17 KO’s) faces Israel Vázquez (10-3-1 with 7 KO’s) for the vacant Latino championship of WBO at 108 pounds. Buitrago is a veteran who has four world championship fights in his resume and comes from a very close setback against world class contender McWilliams Arroyo during his 112-pound experiment last June.

In addition, the event will include the promising Juan Carlos ‘El Indio’ Camacho (11-1 with 6 KO’s) in duel with the Argentine Lucas Fernández (12-2-1 with 9 KO’s), which is scheduled to a maximum of 8 rounds at 115 pounds and that will serve as an opening bout for the exclusive transmission of the event.

“Offering exclusive content to our customers, with local production, and highlighting boxing, one of the most important sports in the country, motivates us every day to continue supporting Miguel Cotto Promotions and other promoters to continue training boxers and allow us to present them through OnDIRECTV in every home in Puerto Rico. ”, said Belkys Mata, Product Director of DIRECTV.

“We are very excited about this great event dedicated to the fans and that serves as a prelude to the 32nd convention of the WBO in December in Tokyo, Japan is a great initiative of Paco and the WBO for boxing, the fans are going to enjoy we are honored to be part of this great tournament,” said Héctor Soto, vice president of Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment.

“The WBO: Champions Tournament is an excellent opportunity for quality and rising fighters to face each other,” said Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcarcel, the president of the World Boxing Organization. “This is the first test for Danielito Zorrilla, who is probably one of the best three prospects coming out from Puerto Rico. And starting with this kind of fight gives brightness to the tournament,” said Valcarcel.



“Danielito Zorrilla goes to a great test against Jesus Pérez. He is a young tough Mexican this fight promises fireworks, and even more is for NABO interim championship of the WBO in the beginning of this exciting champions tournament, this is great for boxing!.

In addition, the clash of Buitrago vs. Israel Vazquez promises great action clash and, as if that were not enough, we will have the fight of “Indio” Camacho vs. Lucas Fernández, who also promises a lot of fist flying around. On October 5 at the Coliseíto Pedrín Zorrilla will host a great night with the kind of competitive fights that the fan can’t miss”, said promoter Miguel Cotto.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday September 9 at 10:00am they have a price of $25 General Entrance. $30 Ring Side and $35 VIP tables. They will be available at TICKET PLUS calling at (787)808-5000 or visiting www.ticketpluspr.com