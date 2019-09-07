KSI v Logan Paul 2: Disrespectful pro move sets a dangerous precedent

Phil Jay

Fans and boxers alike have expressed their disgust at the fact two online streamers can turn professional at the blink of an eye with no previous experience and barely any skill, to begin with.

Many have taken to social media to declare YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul disrespectful the sport for asking a major promoter to take the reigns of their event.

Capitalizing on their many followers, who are merely on board to watch their videos, is a blatant disregard to the feelings of bonafide boxing fans.

Asking a commission to license them seems a completely ridiculous scenario. But the fact that Eddie Hearn has agreed to stage the rematch alongside DAZN is the reason California State Athletic chiefs will even consider their application.

Speaking at the announcement, Hearn attempted to justify bringing the fight across the now muddied borders of celebrity events.

The Matchroom boss admitted it was his idea for KSI and Paul to become ‘professionals’.

“When I was asked to be involved in the rematch it got me excited. But I had some requests to help integrate the two audiences. I requested that both fighters turn professional. That they undergo the same medicals that any other fighter would.

“I asked that the fighters lose the headguards. And use 10oz gloves. If we are going to do this then let’s do it properly.

“Both men obliged. Now they prepare for war on November 9. This event will be huge. It will have a World championship card beneath an event that will create a hype for boxing not seen in the US for a long time.”

Hearn stating these actors are ‘doing it properly’ seems to sum up what will go down in November. A showcase for the exploitation of young internet followers who don’t know any better.

Many of those such subscribers wouldn’t be able to tell any of the rules of engagement held in the sport. The vast majority of them will bring nothing to the pugilistic table.

Once the fight is completed, a tiny minority may purchase another fight ticket in their lives, which is no justification for giving them this platform.

Joseph Markowski, DAZN EVP for North America, seems equally as chuffed as Hearn, though.

“DAZN is excited to team up with KSI, Logan Paul and Matchroom Boxing on such a unique event.

“Both men have enormous fan bases and we look forward to bringing best-in-class production and programming to this new group of potential DAZN subscribers around the world.”

COMMENTS

The fact that ksi v Logan Paul 2 is a professional bout with BJS on the undercard is a disgrace to boxing. Best thing about it is there making the kind of money most professional boxers can only dream off as well for a bull sh*t fight. Logan Paul calling his rematch with ksi “professional“, is making me roll my eyes back hard. This is the epitome of jokes on Earth. As somebody who has boxed and watched boxing all my life, the fact KSI and Logan Paul are ‘ turning professional ‘ for a fight promoted by Eddie hearn infuriates me. As for Billy Saunders supposedly being on the undercard of youtube fight, absolute sell out mate. Putting professional boxers on the undercard of Ksi vs Logan Paul won’t give them more recognition. The majority of the audience that want to see the YouTube fight don’t watch boxing. They watch the event because it’s their favourite YouTubers not because their fans of boxing. Don’t know what’s more embarrassing the fact that matchroom are behind this pathetic fight or the fact that there’s gonna be professional boxers that have worked so hard for they’re careers on the undercard.

Many of those commenters were joined by several top boxers who also couldn’t fathom KSI v Logan Paul 2.

UNDERCARD

But one fan of the YouTubers bemoaned the lack of YOUTUBERS on the bill despite no announcement yet.

Bro why ain’t @KSIOlajidebt or @LoganPaul doing anything about no youtubers on the undercard? This is f***ing bullsh*t. F*** YOU @EddieHearn this is a professional YOUTUBE boxing event. So youtubers on the undercard or we about to start a riot. Bring the numbers in boxing.

If this charade is a success, which no doubt it will be, how long before other YouTubers begin to think they too can enter boxing and stage their own event?

This sets a dangerous precedent. It could be detrimental to the real fighters. Those who lay their lives on the line each and every fight.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay