Devis Boschiero to face Ivan Tomas for IBF ranking on Sept 19

On September 19, in Florence (Italy), the vacant IBF Intercontinental super featherweight title will be on the line.
The contenders will be former EBU European champion Devis Boschiero (Italy, 47-6-2 with 21 wins within the distance) and Ivan Tomas (Spain, 9-0-1 ).
On paper Boschiero is the favorite, but he doesn’t underrate his opponent: “My trainer Gino Freo saw Ivan Tomas’ fights and told me that the key to beat him is to attack him continuously and that’s my forte.
“I will beat him because I want a shot at the world title. I was robbed against WBC super featherweight champion Takahiro Ao back in 2011. I regret that I never got a rematch or another shot at the WBC belt against another champion.
“I’m 38 years old and I plan to box until 40. I have to hurry up. I want a world title shot as soon as possible. IBF champion Tevin Farmer would be the best opponent for me, I have seen him fight many times and I know that I can beat him.”
Ivan Tomas is not impressed by his co-challenger: “Boschiero is an outstanding fighter, has a lot of experience and I respect him. He throws a lot of punches and likes to put pressure on his opponent, but I will prevent him from doing that using my jab to keep him at distance
“. Also, I will dictate the pace of the fight. Finally, I can box with an orthodox guard and with a right guard. For this reason, many people think that I am a left handed.
“I’m not. I can use both hands. In my fight against Spanish lightweight champion Franck Urquiaga I was called at the last minute and many people (including Urquiaga) thought that I would have been easy to handle.
“I was not. I think I did enough to win and one judge agreed with me scoring the fight 96-95 in my favor. The other two judges scored it 95-95 and the fight was declared a draw.”
The September 19 event is promoted by Opi Since 82, Matchroom Boxing Italy and DAZN which will stream it live. The location is Tuscany Hall, a beautiful theater which can seat 1,200 spectators.