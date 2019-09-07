Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz rematch date and venue set to be confirmed

Ringside

📸 Ed Diller

World Boxing News understands the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz is heading for a new date of November 23.

The WBC heavyweight title clash is set to take place in Las Vegas, either at the MGM Grand or the T-Mobile Arena.

Confirmation could come as early as this weekend, and once ratified, gives Wilder just a thirteen-week turnaround for his February 22 return with Tyson Fury.

November 9 was initially earmarked for New York, although a late change of plan means Nevada is set to host.

Wilder will surely be aiming for an early finish. A long hard slog or an injury could scupper those plans with Fury.

PORTER v SPENCE

In other WBC news, Premier Boxing Champions will present the unification match between American fighters Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and “Showtime” Shawn Porter.

The fight is on September 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Porter is the welterweight champion of the World Boxing Council. He reached this achievement with a record of 30-2-1, 17 knockouts.

Spence Jr. is the welterweight champion of the International Boxing Federation. He comes into this unification match with a 25-0, 21 knockouts record.

In the main backup, WBC super-middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KOs) will face undefeated former Mexican world champion, David “The Red Flag” Benavidez ( 21-0, 18 knockouts).







GVOZDYK

Furthermore on the WBC front, light heavyweight champion, Oleksandr “ The Nail “ Gvozdyk and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev will fight in a much-anticipated unification on Friday, October 18 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

The Ukrainian champion is already preparing. Gvozdyk is carefully, expertly guided by his coach Teddy Atlas. The title holder has the iron intention of successfully defending his Green and Gold Belt.

“This will be a spectacular fight that fans will enjoy. People asked for this fight and we will deliver. I will become a unified champion,” said Gvozdyk.

“I have the best coach in my corner in Teddy Atlas. We are working on a perfect plan for this fight. This is our third fight together. With his guidance I will continue improving.”

Gvozdyk vs. Beterbiev will star in a special edition of Top Rank on ESPN starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

In a Top Rank promotion, in association with Peltz Boxing, tickets are priced at $ 150, $ 90, $ 75 and $ 50 and can be purchased at the Liacouras Center box office, at www.liacourascenter.com or by calling 800- 298-4200.