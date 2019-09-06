Zolani Tete v John Riel Casimero ordered by the World Boxing Organization

RINGSIDE

Information has been released by the World Boxing Organization in regards to a bantamweight world title contest between Zolani Tete and John Riel Casimero.

Tete is the current champion, whilst Casimero, a former world flyweight title holder, holds the interim strap.

The official document reads a follows:

Luis Batista Salas, Esq.

Chairman

WBO Championship Committee

TO: ALL BONA FIDE PROMOTERS

FROM: LUIS BATISTA SALAS, ESQ.

DATE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH 2019

RE: WBO BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE -PURSE BID- ZOLANI TETE VS. JOHN RIEL CASIMERO

As per Section 11 through 14 of the WBO Regulations for World Championship Contests (www.wboboxing.com) and as per promoter’s request, please be advised a Purse Bid will be held at 9:00 a.m. (PST) on Saturday, September 14th 2019, at the following venue:

MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel

3799 Las Vegas, Blvd, Las Vegas, NV

89109, United States of America

Telephone: +1 (877) 880-0880

E-Mail: infonews@wboboxing.com

The minimum acceptable bid for the World Bantamweight Division is $100,000.00 US Dollars.

In accordance with the WBO Championship Rules & Regulations, the President, Francisco Valcárcel, Esq. will preside over the Purse Bid.

Any additional information, please visit our website at www.wboboxing.com or contact the WBO main office.

===================================================================

Luis Batista Salas, Esq.

Chairman

WBO Championship Committee

September 5th 2019

VIA EMAIL: Mr. Frank Warren Queensberry Promotions – Mr. Sean Gibbons MP Promotions

Re: WBO Bantamweight Championship Contest – Purse Bid Zolani Tete vs. John Riel Casimero

Gentlemen:

As per Section 11 through 14 of the enclosed copy of the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests (www.wboboxing.com), please be advised that a Purse Bid will be held at 9:00 a.m. (PST) on Saturday, September 14th, 2019, at the following venue:

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Lobby Area

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Telephone: +1 (877) 880-0880

E-mail: infonews@wboboxing.com

Pursuant with our WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests on Purse Bid procedures, be advised on the following:

The minimum acceptable bid for the WBO Bantamweight Division is $100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Dollars).

WBO President Francisco Valcárcel, Esq., will preside purse bid proceedings.

Kindly note the following provisions:

1. If the Champion is injured and depending on the type of injury and the needed recovery time, or is unavailable or refuses to fight, the WBO Championship Committee in accordance with the WBO Regulations, will declare the title is “Vacant” and could recommend to the WBO Ratings Committee that the former Champion be rated at the number one (1) position in the WBO Bantamweight Division in accordance with the ABC and WBO Ratings Criteria. Consequently, the

Interim WBO Champion will be elevated to WBO Bantamweight Champion status.

2. If the WBO Interim Champion is injured, unavailable or refuses to fight, his title will be declared “Vacant” and the WBO Championship Committee could recommend to the WBO Ratings Committee that the former Interim Champion be rated at the number one (1) position in the Bantamweight Division in accordance with the ABC and WBO Ratings Critera. The WBO Bantamweight Champion may be allowed a “Voluntary” fight or the Committee may issue any other ruling pursuant with the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.

3. Signed contracts shall be filed to the WBO Offices within five (5) days from the adjudication of the Purse Bid.

4. 50% of the total proposed purse in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check or money order payable to the WBO, or money in cash, in the legal tender of the United States of America (dollars), shall be filed in an Escrow Account within ten (10) days from the adjudication of the Purse Bid.

5. Bout must be held no later than 90 days from the adjudication of the Purse Bid.

Conversely, be advised that as result of then former WBO Bantamweight Champion Marlon Tapales’ inactivity, this Committee ordered an elimination bout to determine the Mandatory Challenger of the referenced division between Zolani Tete vs. Arthur Villanueva. On April 22nd 2017, Tapales lost his title at the scale due to exceeding the prescribed Bantamweight Division weight limit. Subsequently, this Committee sanctioned an Interim Championship Contest between the aforementioned contestants which also, was held on the same date at the Leicester Arena, Leicester, Leicestershire, United Kingdom. Tete defeated Villanueva via Unanimous Decision (UD) to win the Interim WBO Bantamweight Championship Title. Immediately thereafter, Tete was elevated to WBO Bantamweight Champion status and successfully defeated Siboniso Gonya via Knockout (KO); bout held at the SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

Shortly thereafter, Tete successfully defended the aforementioned title against former WBO Flyweight and Jr. Bantamweight Champion Omar Narvaez via Unanimous Decision (UD); bout held at the SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

Afterward, Tete entered the Bantamweight Division Tournament held by World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) and faced Mikhail Aloyan winning via unanimous decision (UD); bout held in Ekaterinburg Expo, Ekaterinburg, Russia, on October 13th 2018. Then, Tete was scheduled to face former WBO Bantamweight and Jr. Featherweight Champion Nonito Donaire in a Unification Bantamweight Championship bout scheduled for April 27th 2019, at Lafayette, Louisiana, USA. In light of the tournament’s duration, lack of activity within the division, and considering the rights of all the contenders in the referenced division, the WBO World Championship Committee ordered an Interim Championship contest on April 16th 2019, between then ranked contenders Ricardo Espinoza and former WBO Jr. Flyweight Champion John Riel Casimero. The bout was held at the Dignity Health Stadium in Los Angeles, California, whereby Casimero won via Knockout (KO). Days before the bout, on April 24th 2019, Tete’s representatives informed the WBO that their fighter had suffered an injury in his shoulder and therefore, decided withdrawing from the referenced bout and WBSS tournament. Furthermore, on May 5th 2019, Queensberry Promotions on behalf of Tete filed via email an official medical certification confirming said injury, and advising that Tete would return to active training within 4-6 weeks. On July 11th 2019, Tete’s promotional representatives filed another medical certification indicating the status of said fighter’s recovery period and advising that the rehab period would extend until the month of September of the aforementioned year.

Considering Tete’s recovery extension period, the WBO sanctioned a “Voluntary” bout between WBO Interim Bantamweight Champion Casimero and contender Cesar Ramirez; bout held on Saturday, August 24th 2019, at San Andres Civic & Sports Center, District of Malate, Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines. Casimero successfully defended his title winning via Knockout (KO) in round ten (10). Moreover, on August 26th 2019, this Committee ordered commencement of negotiations between the Team Tete and Team Casimero whereby the parties where granted ten (10) days to reach an agreement. Unfortunately, the parties could not reach an agreement and on Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, Mr. Sean Gibbons on behalf of MP Promotions, requested Purse Bid Procedures accordingly. Said request was also ratified by Mr. Andy Ayling of Queensberry Promotions on the same date.

In summary, Tete only fought on two (2) occasions during 2018, being his last fight on October 13th 2018. Thus far, Tete has not participate in active competition in over eleven (11) months whereas, Casimero won the Interim Bantamweight Championship and successfully defended said title. Therefore, having Tete fully healed and fit to box, and Casimero being designated Mandatory Challenger in the Bantamweight Division, this Committee has ordered that both contestants fight in order to determine only one WBO Bantamweight Champion. In light of the foregoing circumstances, and pursuant to Section 1(b)(1) (20)(c) of the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests, and this Committee having the authority and discretion empowered by our rules, the WBO World Championship Committee determines as follows:

SECTION 1. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP COMMITTEE

(b) The World Championship Committee shall have the following powers and discretion:

(1)To determine the format and venue for making any determination that is subject of the WBO World Championship Rules; and,

(20) To make or recommend exceptions or variations from the Rules as the W orld Championship Committee determines are necessary, and

(c) The above powers shall be interpreted to include any and all powers necessary, helpful or convenient to accomplish the purposes, policies, and intent of these rules.

SECTION 13. DIVISION OF PURSE BID FOR CHAMPIONSHIPS HELD PURSUANT TO PURSE BID

(a)The purse for Championship Contests held and completed pursuant to Purse Bids (except those Championship Contests involving situations described in Section (14)(e) hereof, the Purse Bid division for which shall be distributed as per Section (14)(e)(2) shall be distributed as follows:

(1) CHAMPIONSHIPS with an EXISTING CHAMPION

(A)In fights for the Title between the Champion and the Mandatory Challenger held in the country of origin, residence or nationality of the Champion, the Champion shall receive 75% of the purse and the Challenger shall receive the remaining 25%.

(B)In fights for the title held in any other country, the Champion shall receive 80% of the purse and the Challenger shall receive the remaining 20%.

Wherefore, the WBO Bantamweight Champion Zolani Tete shall receive 75% of the purse and the WBO Interim Bantamweight Champion John Riel Casimero (Mandatory Challenger) shall receive the remaining 25% of the purse.